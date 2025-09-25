Hikvision Digital Technology: Hikvision Joins 5th World Congress of Biosphere Reserves, Showcasing Ecological and Biodiversity Protection Achievements

HANGZHOU, China, Sept. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The 5th World Congress of Biosphere Reserves (WCBR) officially commenced on September 22 in Hangzhou, China, marking its historic Asian debut organized by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO). As the largest gathering under UNESCO's Man and the Biosphere Programme, the Congress brings together thousands of experts from over 150 countries to explore innovative ways to shape a sustainable future for people and nature.

During the Congress, Hikvision presents its integrated portfolio of ecological and biodiversity protection technologies and achievements, highlighting its unwavering commitment to nature conservation and sustainable development.

Powering Ecological and Biodiversity Protection: Hikvision's Global Impact

Hikvision has persistently contributed to ecological and biodiversity protection by providing pioneering AI-powered Internet of Things (AIoT) products and solutions in diverse scenarios, including but not limited to forest protection, migratory birds protection, wildlife habitats restoration, and marine ecosystems preservation.

To date, Hikvision's ecological protection technologies are actively applied within more than 15 UNESCO-recognized World Biosphere Reserves across China. Based on its evolving AIoT capabilities, Hikvision remains dedicated to safeguarding the world's natural treasures and advancing sustainable development goals.

Upholding "Tech for Good": A Steady Commitment to Thriving Biodiversity

As a responsible global corporate citizen, Hikvision always upholds its mission of "Tech for Good," actively exploring ways to create more social value. This commitment is reflected in Hikvision's STAR Program for Social Good. Launched in 2020, the Program aims to provide cutting-edge technologies to help non-profit organizations and projects explore innovative ways to protect the valuable wildlife and nature worldwide.

Within its exhibition area, Hikvision showcases a rich collection of its wildlife conservation stories: From bar-headed geese to giant pandas, from pangolins to snow leopards, from African rhinos to Malaysian coral reefs… By the end of 2024, Hikvision has collaborated with over 30 non-profit organizations globally across 14 countries and regions, inspiring a better future for our shared planet.

Hikvision's participation in the 5th WCBR demonstrates its commitment to its THRIVE sustainability philosophy, with a focused area on protecting nature through technological innovation. Looking ahead, Hikvision will continue to innovate in advanced technologies, foster global partnerships, and strive for a future where all lives prosper and thrive.

