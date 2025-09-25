Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 25.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Geheime Börsenchance: Ist das die bedeutendste Kupferentdeckung Kanadas?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
25.09.2025 12:12 Uhr
139 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hikvision Digital Technology: Hikvision Joins 5th World Congress of Biosphere Reserves, Showcasing Ecological and Biodiversity Protection Achievements

HANGZHOU, China, Sept. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The 5th World Congress of Biosphere Reserves (WCBR) officially commenced on September 22 in Hangzhou, China, marking its historic Asian debut organized by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO). As the largest gathering under UNESCO's Man and the Biosphere Programme, the Congress brings together thousands of experts from over 150 countries to explore innovative ways to shape a sustainable future for people and nature.

Hikvision at the 5th World Congress of Biosphere Reserves

During the Congress, Hikvision presents its integrated portfolio of ecological and biodiversity protection technologies and achievements, highlighting its unwavering commitment to nature conservation and sustainable development.

Powering Ecological and Biodiversity Protection: Hikvision's Global Impact

Hikvision has persistently contributed to ecological and biodiversity protection by providing pioneering AI-powered Internet of Things (AIoT) products and solutions in diverse scenarios, including but not limited to forest protection, migratory birds protection, wildlife habitats restoration, and marine ecosystems preservation.

To date, Hikvision's ecological protection technologies are actively applied within more than 15 UNESCO-recognized World Biosphere Reserves across China. Based on its evolving AIoT capabilities, Hikvision remains dedicated to safeguarding the world's natural treasures and advancing sustainable development goals.

Upholding "Tech for Good": A Steady Commitment to Thriving Biodiversity

As a responsible global corporate citizen, Hikvision always upholds its mission of "Tech for Good," actively exploring ways to create more social value. This commitment is reflected in Hikvision's STAR Program for Social Good. Launched in 2020, the Program aims to provide cutting-edge technologies to help non-profit organizations and projects explore innovative ways to protect the valuable wildlife and nature worldwide.

Within its exhibition area, Hikvision showcases a rich collection of its wildlife conservation stories: From bar-headed geese to giant pandas, from pangolins to snow leopards, from African rhinos to Malaysian coral reefs… By the end of 2024, Hikvision has collaborated with over 30 non-profit organizations globally across 14 countries and regions, inspiring a better future for our shared planet.

Hikvision's participation in the 5th WCBR demonstrates its commitment to its THRIVE sustainability philosophy, with a focused area on protecting nature through technological innovation. Looking ahead, Hikvision will continue to innovate in advanced technologies, foster global partnerships, and strive for a future where all lives prosper and thrive.

For more information about Hikvision's sustainability efforts, please visit here.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2782013/Hikvision_5th_World_Congress_Biosphere_Reserves.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hikvision-joins-5th-world-congress-of-biosphere-reserves-showcasing-ecological-and-biodiversity-protection-achievements-302566995.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.