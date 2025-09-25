Anzeige
WKN: A2DPT0 | ISIN: CNE100002FK9 | Ticker-Symbol: 153A
Frankfurt
25.09.25 | 08:11
1,630 Euro
-1,21 % -0,020
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE China 50
25.09.2025 12:34 Uhr
Guotai Haitong Securities hosts conference on biopharma and AI in E. China's Shanghai

SHANGHAI, Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2025 Shanghai pioneering industries conference, hosted by Guotai Haitong Securities, was recently held in east China's Shanghai. The event also featured the 14th pharmaceutical CEO forum and the 5th artificial intelligence (AI) conference.

The event brought together nearly 100 industry leaders, representatives from almost 200 listed companies and around 1,000 investors to explore cutting-edge trends and cross-sector opportunities in biopharmaceuticals and technology.

Discussions centered on innovative drug research and development, advances in medical technology, the globalization of pharmaceutical firms, as well as AI breakthroughs and applications. A highlight was roughly 10 roundtables featuring senior executives from about 50 leading pharmaceutical companies sharing insights and experiences.

Chen Zhongyi, vice president of Guotai Haitong Securities, addressed the conference, noting that the pharmaceutical CEO forum, which had been held in places like New York and Hong Kong since its inception in 2012, has become a key bridge connecting global pharmaceutical resources. The AI conference, launched in 2019, has chronicled the technology's shift from theoretical research to industrial application.

The technology segment examined AI's disruptive impact across industries, covering hardware innovations such as large-scale AI chips, intelligent computing centers, and high-performance switches, alongside software applications in gaming, video content generation, and health management.

The conference serves as a major platform for tracking industry trends and catching investment opportunities. Guotai Haitong Securities stated it will continue to leverage its expertise and resources to support high-quality development of pioneering industries.

Source: Guotai Haitong Securities



Contact person: Mr. Lu, Tel: 86-10-63074558

