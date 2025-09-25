Anzeige
Donnerstag, 25.09.2025
PR Newswire
25.09.2025 12:54 Uhr
XCMG Machinery Showcases High-Performance Equipment Portfolio as New Fleet Heads to West Asia and North Africa

XUZHOU, China, Sept. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- XCMG Machinery ("XCMG," SHE:000425), a global leader in construction machinery, has marked another milestone in its international growth by delivering a fleet of over 200 units cutting-edge heavy equipment to west Asia and north Africa clients, reinforcing its commitment to providing reliable, efficient, and sustainable solutions for global construction and mining projects.

XCMG Machinery Showcases High-Performance Equipment Portfolio as New Fleet Heads to West Asia and North Africa (PRNewsfoto/XCMG Machinery)

The latest delivery highlights XCMG's flagship models across key equipment categories, each engineered for superior performance and durability in the world's toughest conditions:

  • Excavator - XE380G: Powered by a Cummins 9L engine and 180 main pump system, the XE380G combines high productivity with low fuel consumption. Its reinforced frame, advanced filtration system with 99% dust particle capture, and reliable cooling performance ensure long-lasting operation even in extreme climates of up to 52°C.

  • Wheel Loaders - XC988H and LW700HV: The XC988H, with an 8.5-ton rated load and 5m³ bucket, is purpose-built for heavy-load mining applications, delivering both stability and efficiency with its 250kW engine. Meanwhile, the LW700HV offers a 7.4-ton rated load with a 4.5m³ bucket and a 210kW engine, blending durability with operator comfort for heavy-duty operations.

  • Dump Truck - XGA3251D5WC: Tested over 1.8 million kilometers in more than 100 working scenarios, this model guarantees exceptional reliability. Its ECE R29-03 compliant cab, reinforced steel frame, and premium Weichai-Fast-Hande powertrain deliver safety, strength, and transport efficiency across diverse terrains.

  • Motor Grader - GR2605: Combining intelligent control systems with ergonomic design, the GR2605 ensures precision grading with reduced fuel consumption. Its load-sensing hydraulics, adaptive fan system, and wet-type brake axle enhance both efficiency and longevity, while the spacious cab with integrated air ducting maximizes operator comfort.

"Every machine we deliver represents XCMG's dedication to quality, innovation, and customer success," said Kang Jian, general manager of XCMG Middle East and North Africa. "With this new fleet delivery, we are once again demonstrating our ability to meet the evolving needs of global partners while contributing to more efficient, sustainable, and safe construction practices worldwide."

As XCMG continues to expand its footprint, the company remains focused on delivering advanced solutions that empower customers to tackle the challenges of modern infrastructure development and mining with confidence.

For more information, please visit https://www.xcmgglobal.com/.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2782080/3.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/xcmg-machinery-showcases-high-performance-equipment-portfolio-as-new-fleet-heads-to-west-asia-and-north-africa-302567018.html

