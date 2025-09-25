Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 25.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Geheime Börsenchance: Ist das die bedeutendste Kupferentdeckung Kanadas?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
25.09.2025 12:54 Uhr
85 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BizClik Media: BizClik Celebrates Winners of the Global Procurement & Supply Chain Awards 2025

The Awards recognise organisations and individuals tackling the biggest challenges facing global supply chains today: resilience, digital transformation, sustainability, and inclusion.

LONDON, Sept. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BizClik, the global B2B media and events company, together with its Supply Chain Digital and Procurement Magazine brands, has announced the winners of the Global Procurement & Supply Chain Awards 2025.

Dirk Karl MTN Wins Lifetime Achievement Awards at Global Procurement & Supply Chain Awards 2025

The Awards recognised 17 winners, 23 finalists, and 30 highly commended entries, honouring organisations and leaders driving transformation across procurement, supply chain, logistics, and manufacturing.

Winners were revealed at a black-tie ceremony on 24 September at 8 Northumberland Avenue, London, staged as part of Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE London.

"The Global Procurement & Supply Chain Awards shine a light on the leaders and organisations setting the pace for our industry. This year's winners have not only achieved excellence but have also set new standards for collaboration and innovation. BizClik is proud to provide a platform that recognises their achievements and inspires others to follow their example," said Glen White, BizClik's CEO and Founder.

Award Highlights

Among this year's winners were:

  • Uber - AI in Procurement

  • Lenovo - Digital Supply Chain

  • Jabil - Global Logistics, Procurement Consultancy & Supply Chain Innovation

  • MTN Group - Procurement Technology & Future Leader (Andrew Savage)

  • Viettel Post Joint Stock Corporation - Company of the Year

  • Nita Nair (Emirates NBD) - Executive of the Year

  • Royal Mail - Project of the Year

  • Dirk Karl, MTN - Lifetime Achievement

Other categories recognised achievements in social impact, supplier diversity, partnerships, and technology adoption.

View the full list of winners here.

Industry Recognition

"These Awards highlight the people and projects redefining excellence in procurement and supply chain. In today's challenging global landscape, recognising innovation, resilience, and impact is vital to inspiring progress across the profession," comments Tom Arild Trosterud, VP of Procurement at Hurtigruten and awards judge.

About Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE Event

Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE is BizClik's annual global event, bringing together senior leaders to explore strategy, technology, and innovation across procurement and supply chain. The London event is streamed worldwide, providing access to insights and best practices from industry pioneers. The event is brought to you by BizClik brands - Procurement Magazine and Supply Chain Digital.

About the Global Procurement & Supply Chain Awards

The Global Procurement & Supply Chain Awards celebrate excellence, innovation, and leadership across the procurement and supply chain industries. Judged by an independent panel of experts, the awards set the standard for best practice while inspiring organisations to continue pushing boundaries in procurement strategy, transformation, and supplier collaboration.

About BizClik

BizClik is a global B2B digital media and events company, producing content and experiences across technology, sustainability, procurement, fintech, AI, and more. Through digital magazines, websites, newsletters, webinars, and award-winning events, BizClik connects enterprise leaders with executive audiences to drive strategic engagement worldwide.

For more information, visit: www.bizclikmedia.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2782063/BizClik_Media.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bizclik-celebrates-winners-of-the-global-procurement--supply-chain-awards-2025-302567020.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.