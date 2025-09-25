BizClik Media: BizClik Celebrates Winners of the Global Procurement & Supply Chain Awards 2025

The Awards recognise organisations and individuals tackling the biggest challenges facing global supply chains today: resilience, digital transformation, sustainability, and inclusion.

LONDON, Sept. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BizClik, the global B2B media and events company, together with its Supply Chain Digital and Procurement Magazine brands, has announced the winners of the Global Procurement & Supply Chain Awards 2025.

The Awards recognised 17 winners, 23 finalists, and 30 highly commended entries, honouring organisations and leaders driving transformation across procurement, supply chain, logistics, and manufacturing.

Winners were revealed at a black-tie ceremony on 24 September at 8 Northumberland Avenue, London, staged as part of Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE London .

"The Global Procurement & Supply Chain Awards shine a light on the leaders and organisations setting the pace for our industry. This year's winners have not only achieved excellence but have also set new standards for collaboration and innovation. BizClik is proud to provide a platform that recognises their achievements and inspires others to follow their example," said Glen White, BizClik's CEO and Founder.

Award Highlights

Among this year's winners were:

Uber - AI in Procurement





- AI in Procurement Lenovo - Digital Supply Chain





- Digital Supply Chain Jabil - Global Logistics, Procurement Consultancy & Supply Chain Innovation





- Global Logistics, Procurement Consultancy & Supply Chain Innovation MTN Group - Procurement Technology & Future Leader (Andrew Savage)





- Procurement Technology & Future Leader (Andrew Savage) Viettel Post Joint Stock Corporation - Company of the Year





- Company of the Year Nita Nair (Emirates NBD) - Executive of the Year





- Executive of the Year Royal Mail - Project of the Year





- Project of the Year Dirk Karl, MTN - Lifetime Achievement

Other categories recognised achievements in social impact, supplier diversity, partnerships, and technology adoption.

View the full list of winners here.

Industry Recognition

"These Awards highlight the people and projects redefining excellence in procurement and supply chain. In today's challenging global landscape, recognising innovation, resilience, and impact is vital to inspiring progress across the profession," comments Tom Arild Trosterud, VP of Procurement at Hurtigruten and awards judge.

About Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE Event

Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE is BizClik's annual global event, bringing together senior leaders to explore strategy, technology, and innovation across procurement and supply chain. The London event is streamed worldwide, providing access to insights and best practices from industry pioneers. The event is brought to you by BizClik brands - Procurement Magazine and Supply Chain Digital.

About the Global Procurement & Supply Chain Awards

The Global Procurement & Supply Chain Awards celebrate excellence, innovation, and leadership across the procurement and supply chain industries. Judged by an independent panel of experts, the awards set the standard for best practice while inspiring organisations to continue pushing boundaries in procurement strategy, transformation, and supplier collaboration.

About BizClik

BizClik is a global B2B digital media and events company, producing content and experiences across technology, sustainability, procurement, fintech, AI, and more. Through digital magazines, websites, newsletters, webinars, and award-winning events, BizClik connects enterprise leaders with executive audiences to drive strategic engagement worldwide.

For more information, visit: www.bizclikmedia.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2782063/BizClik_Media.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bizclik-celebrates-winners-of-the-global-procurement--supply-chain-awards-2025-302567020.html