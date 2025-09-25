Anzeige
Geheime Börsenchance: Ist das die bedeutendste Kupferentdeckung Kanadas?
ACCESS Newswire
25.09.2025 13:02 Uhr
Club Car Wash Celebrates New Location in McAllen, Texas

Get $1 washes for two weeks - proceeds benefit Make-A-Wish Rio Grande Valley

MCALLEN, TX / ACCESS Newswire / September 25, 2025 / Club Car Wash announces the grand opening of its new location at 1300 E Jackson Ave, McAllen, TX 78503.

To celebrate their grand opening, Club Car Wash is offering their best MVP Wash for just $1. All proceeds from their grand opening special will be donated to Make-A-Wish Rio Grande Valley to help support children with critical illnesses.

"Every new location is an opportunity to make a lasting impact on the community," says Cory Via, Chief Operations Officer at Club Car Wash. "We're proud to be partnering with Make-A-Wish Rio Grande Valley to help spread joy to children and families during their darkest hours."

The new McAllen location features modern wash technology, free vacuums, towels, and air guns, and offers four tiers of Unlimited Wash Memberships.

Learn more at www.clubcarwash.com

Contact information

Sarah Smith
Chief Marketing Officer
Marketing@clubcarwash.com
(833) 416-9975

SOURCE: Club Car Wash



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/club-car-wash-celebrates-new-location-in-mcallen-texas-1076635

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
