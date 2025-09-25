Zoe Financial: Zoe Wealth Platform Recognized for Setting a New Standard in The Wealth Management Industry

Being a finalist for the ThinkAdvisor Luminaries 2025 Awards is a testament to Zoe's commitment to empowering advisors with the right tools to deliver an exceptional client experience to all their clients.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / September 25, 2025 / Zoe Financial , a digital end-to-end wealth platform that aims to transform the wealth management experience, announced that its Zoe Wealth Platform was chosen as a finalist for the Product/Service Innovation Firm Award of the ThinkAdvisor Luminaries Awards' 2025 edition.

About Zoe's Platform

The robust platform features capabilities such as daily rebalancing, tax-loss harvesting, fractional trading, and direct indexing. Some of the most recent innovations include:

Two-Way Salesforce Integration: enabling advisors to open accounts, initiate cash transfers, and trigger compliance workflows directly within their Salesforce CRM.

Automated Bulk Transition: allowing entire households to be moved onto the Zoe Platform in just a few clicks, reducing manual back-and-forth and accelerating onboarding timelines.

Zoe's selection as a finalist follows a milestone year in which the company completed a Series B funding round earlier this year that brought its total funding to $45 million. Looking ahead, Zoe plans to expand its infrastructure further, prioritizing new features and integrations that help RIAs better serve a broader range of clients.

"We believe advisors should spend more time working with their clients and less time navigating systems. This recognition highlights how our innovations are helping RIAs streamline operations so they can focus on what truly matters: their clients," said Andres Garcia-Amaya, CFA, Zoe's Founder & CEO, a finalist for the CEO of the Year at the 2025 ThinkAdvisor Luminaries Awards.

RIAs interested in leveraging Zoe's platform for growth can easily book a demo .

About the Awards

The ThinkAdvisor Luminaries Awards recognize firms and individuals leading the industry forward by setting new standards for innovation, growth, and impact. Winners will be announced later this year.

About Zoe Financial

Zoe is a wealth platform with the mission to help grow and protect clients' wealth. Zoe's platform brings account opening, funding, automated rebalancing, tax-loss harvesting, direct indexing, and commission-free fractional trading into one cohesive advisory experience. Learn more at https://zoefinancial.com/ .

The 2025 ThinkAdvisor Luminaries Awards recognize outstanding companies, individuals, and initiatives that drive financial advisors' success and growth while serving clients' best interests. Zoe Financial didn't compensate ThinkAdvisor to be included as a finalist. For more information, visit https://event.thinkadvisor.com/luminaries-awards/2025-finalists .

Zoe Financial, Inc. ("Zoe Financial") is an investment adviser registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. SEC Registration does not constitute an endorsement of Zoe by the SEC nor does it indicate that Zoe has attained a particular level of skill or ability. Zoe Financial provides investment advisory services and access to independent registered investment advisers through its platform.

The information provided by Zoe Financial is for educational and informational purposes only and should not be construed as personalized investment advice or as an offer to buy or sell any security. All investments involve risk, including possible loss of principal. Clients should consult with their own financial, tax, or legal professionals before making any investment decisions.

Zoe Financial does not guarantee the services of any adviser, and no assurance can be given regarding future investment performance. Each adviser is solely responsible for the advisory services they provide.

ThinkAdvisor is a registered trademark of ALM Global, LLC. Zoe Wealth Platform is not affiliated with or endorsed by ALM Global, LLC.

