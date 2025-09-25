Mexican state-owned utility Comisión Federal de Electricidad (CFE) is seeking proposals for the Puerto Peñasco Secuencia III solar plant, which will also include 103 MW of battery capacity.From pv magazine Mexico The CFE has launched a tender for the construction of Puerto Peñasco Sequence III Photovoltaic Power Plant, in the state of Sonora, Mexico. The project will add up to 300 MW of alternating current PV generation, plus 103 MW (three hours) of backup battery storage systems. This project is part of the 2025-30 National Electric System Expansion Plan as a continuation of the existing phases ...

