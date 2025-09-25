EDITED's Education Partner Program equips students with the same tools used by top global brands.

EDITED, the leading global retail intelligence solution, today announced the expansion of its Education Partner Program, giving universities and students free access to EDITED's platform to enhance fashion-focused curriculums and student projects.

The program provides future designers, buyers, and merchandisers with real-time retail data and insights, helping them build transferable skills that will be invaluable as they enter the workforce. Through partnerships with leading institutions, EDITED equips students with the same tools used by top global brands, creating a bridge between academia and industry.

"At University of Manchester, access to EDITED has been a game-changer," said Dr. Rachel Parker Strak, Associate Dean, University of Manchester. "Our students are able to apply real-world data to their coursework and projects, which not only enriches their education but also prepares them for careers in an increasingly data-driven industry."

EDITED has long believed in supporting the next generation of fashion leaders and is committed to growing its partnerships with universities worldwide. Plans are underway to further expand the program, deepen collaboration with faculty, and create more opportunities for students to engage with real-world industry challenges.

About EDITED:

EDITED is the world's leading AI solution for retail that empowers brands and retailers with real-time insights and actionable recommendations around assortment, pricing, and site merchandising. We help retailers drive better business outcomes by providing a holistic view that is market-informed, profit-aware, and customer-centric. The world's most successful brands and retailers use EDITED's platform to get closer to their best customers and future-proof their business.

