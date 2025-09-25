Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 25.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Geheime Börsenchance: Ist das die bedeutendste Kupferentdeckung Kanadas?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
25.09.2025 13:06 Uhr
112 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

High-Speed Options Trading Platform opt.fun sets a new ambitious direction as Racks

The platform also celebrates rapid growth and a strong community, surpassing $1 billion in cumulative trading volume

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Racks, a leading platform for fast-paced ultra-gamified high volatility trading, today announced its official launch, following a rebrand from its former name, opt.fun. The name change marks the platform's expansion towards a wide array of games that allow users to trade with extraordinary leverage in a fun and consumable format.

The rebrand to Racks signals the company's push beyond its original scope into gamified high-speed trading, where users can trade leveraged options with up to 1000x leverage on 60-second contracts. By focusing on rapid, high-leverage trading cycles, Racks is meeting the demands of a new generation of traders who require instant access to market opportunities on fast-moving digital assets.

"The name 'Racks' encapsulates our vision for the future of human active trading - a platform built for efficiency, speed, reliability, and most importantly, exhilarating fun," said Ryan Galvankar, Founder of Racks. "Our explosive growth, surpassing $1 billion in trading volume in the last month, clearly demonstrates the market's profound demand for extreme volatility and entertainment. This rebrand is not just a new name; it's our commitment to scaling an infrastructure that delivers the most robust and engaging trading experience for a generation seeking differentiated outcomes."

Leveraging cutting-edge blockchain infrastructure, specifically Hyperliquid's HyperEVM, Racks offers 24/7 access and instant settlement - a stark contrast to traditional options trading. Trades execute every minute with matched buyers and sellers

The platform targets traders seeking rapid exposure to volatile digital assets without traditional market constraints. The timing coincides with increased retail interest in high-frequency trading tools and a demand for alternative investment platforms.

Launching today, Racks aims to deliver the maximum leverage possible for traders, both big and small, to capitalize on market opportunities through a streamlined and efficient platform. For more information, visit racks.win.

Disclaimer

The trading of digital assets with high leverage involves substantial risk, including total loss of capital. This release is for informational purposes only and is not financial advice.

About Racks

Racks is a platform for ultra-gamified fast-paced high volatility trading built on an options order book on Hyperliquid's HyperEVM. With a focus on speed, high leverage, and automated settlement, Racks provides a unique and exciting environment for high-volatility trading. For more information, please visit racks.win

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/high-speed-options-trading-platform-optfun-sets-a-new-ambitious-direction-as-racks-302566976.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.