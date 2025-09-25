TRAVELPORT LAUNCHES AUTOMATED COMMISSION TOOL TO BOOST AGENT REVENUE

New tools increase profitability, eliminate manual errors and make smarter bookings

LONDON, Sept. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Travelport, a global technology company that powers travel bookings for hundreds of thousands of travel suppliers worldwide, today announced a strategic partnership with Farenexus to integrate the advanced contract management solution nexusCMT into the Travelport+ platform.

This collaboration delivers powerful new tools that aim to help travel agencies and TMCs increase profitability, eliminate manual errors, and make smarter booking decisions.

The nexusCMT integration transforms how travel agents handle commissions by providing real-time visibility into available earnings at the point of sale. Agents can now see commission opportunities instantly while booking, enabling them to increase revenues on transactions while delivering enhanced value to their clients.

Key Benefits for Travel Agents:

Boost Revenue: Real-time commission visibility helps agents identify the most profitable booking options for every client request

Eliminate Costly Errors: Automated commission applications can help reduce the occurrence of Agency Debit Memos (ADMs)

Save Time: Streamlined searches across fares and schedules reduce time spent on administrative tasks

Improve Client Service: Enhanced transparency and efficiency allow agents to focus on delivering exceptional customer experiences

"This partnership reflects our commitment to equipping travel agencies with smarter tools that drive commercial success," said Fahim Khan, Travelport's Senior Vice-President of Product. "By integrating nexusCMT into Travelport+, we're helping agents reduce errors, improve transparency, and unlock new revenue opportunities through automation and real-time insights."

With automated end-to-end commission handling, agents are better equipped to navigate complex fare structures with greater confidence, helping to maintain accuracy and potentially increase earnings.

"Our collaboration with Travelport is focused on empowering travel sellers with technology that simplifies complexity and drives profitability," said Ravi Panwar, CEO of Farenexus. "This is just the beginning of what we can achieve together."

Developed by Farenexus's team of over 150 in-house developers, nexusCMT represents the first phase of an expanded collaboration between the two companies, with a suite of revenue-enhancing goodies coming soon.

The integration is now available to Travelport+ customers, delivering immediate value through smarter contract management that puts profitability and efficiency at agents' fingertips.

A hi-res illustrative image available here: (Caption) Shopping results, now including all applicable commission amounts that have been validated and calculated from agency commission contracts, displayed against each pricing option. https://d3a6r8xjjf1n9g.cloudfront.net/2025/09/cmt_product_screen.png

About Travelport

Travelport is a global technology company that powers bookings for hundreds of thousands of travel suppliers worldwide. Buyers and sellers of travel are connected by the company's next generation marketplace, Travelport+, which simplifies how brands connect, upgrades how travel is sold, and enables modern digital retailing. Headquartered in the United Kingdom and operating in more than 165 countries around the world, Travelport is focused on driving innovation that simplifies the complex travel ecosystem.

About Farenexus

Farenexus is a technology company that develops solutions across travel, enterprise technology, cloud computing, and analytics sectors. The company provides technology services designed to support business operations and growth initiatives.

