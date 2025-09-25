Conservative Broadcast Media & Journalism, Inc.: Patriot.TV Lands "Biggest MAGA Mouth in the World" as Wayne Allyn Root's WAR Zone Joins America's Fastest-Growing Conservative News Outlet

Patriot.TV (OTCID:CBMJ) challenges Fox (FOX), Newsmax (NMAX), and Sinclair (SBGI) amid explosive growth, while legacy outlets Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD), Paramount (PARA), and Disney (DIS) face declining ratings and eroding trust.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA / ACCESS Newswire / September 25, 2025 / Conservative Broadcast Media & Journalism, Inc. (OTCID:CBMJ) and its flagship network Patriot TV, is proud to announce that nationally recognized TV and radio host, best-selling author, and political commentator Wayne Allyn Root is joining its lineup this week with his show, "WAR Zone with Wayne Allyn Root." This marks a major addition to Patriot TV's roster, bringing Root's high-profile, high-energy MAGA voice to a primetime slot on the burgeoning network.

Dubbed "the Conservative Warrior" and "the biggest MAGA mouth in the world" by the media, Wayne Allyn Root is known for his unapologetic, balls-to-the-wall, pedal-to-the-metal style of conservative commentary. He says, "WAR Zone" will be the antidote to mainstream media bias and "fake news," offering instead what he calls "WAYNE-Stream Media"- a rare blend of raw truth and world-class energy geared toward America-First patriots.

Root has been a popular national TV host for decades, as well as a nationally syndicated radio host, newspaper columnist, and best-selling author of 17 books. His bold, fiery approach has made him a household name among grassroots conservatives and liberty-minded MAGA patriots. Notably, President Donald J. Trump has appeared as Root's guest a record-setting 16 times, underscoring Root's prominence and credibility in the movement.

"What an honor to join Patriot TV and their millions of conservative viewers," said Wayne Allyn Root. "My weekend powerhouse TV show, " America's Top Ten Countdown" , reaches millions on Real America's Voice TV. Now my daily video podcast WAR Zone will be on multiple dynamic platforms from Patriot TV, to serving as the official podcast of " The Gateway Pundit", reaching their 2.5 million unique daily readers, as well as livestreamed on X, Gettr, and TruthSocial. The left has tried everything to stop me, ban me, censor me, harass me, yet the popularity and reach of my shows just keeps exploding. That's called WINNING! "

JD Rucker, President of Patriot TV, welcomed Root to the network with enthusiasm. "Wayne Allyn Root is a powerhouse in conservative media," said Rucker. "His addition to Patriot TV is a major win for our audience and our mission. We're excited to give him a platform that matches his reach and passion, and we know WAR Zone will be a cornerstone of our network." The new program debuts this week across Patriot TV's streaming channels, The Gateway Pundit, Rumble, and major social media platforms. "WAR Zone with Wayne Allyn Root" will air live each weekday from 6:00-8:00 PM ET (3:00-5:00 PM PT). Viewers can expect Root's trademark mix of hard-hitting MAGA political analysis, lively interviews with high-profile conservative stars, and an unyielding defense of President Trump, America First, and personal freedom, and free enterprise.

The addition of Wayne Allyn Root's hit show comes amid an explosive period of growth andmomentum for Patriot TV. Under the leadership of JD Rucker, who took the helm as President and COO in late June 2025, the network has rapidly expanded its content, audience, and market footprint. In just a few months, Patriot TV's parent company Conservative Broadcast Media & Journalism (OTCID:CBMJ) has celebrated a string of strategic victories and milestones that bolster its position as a rising force in conservative media.

Patriot.TV's momentum has been fueled by a series of strategic wins under the CBMJ umbrella. The acquisition of " The Conservative Playbook" , a popular newsletter and website with more than 40,000 dedicated subscribers, instantly broadened the network's reach and reinforced its challenge to legacy outlets. The company also expanded internationally with the hiring of Scarlett Karoleva as European Affairs Correspondent, adding a global perspective to its lineup and further solidifying Patriot.TV as "America's fastest-growing conservative news platform."

Domestically, Patriot.TV has brought in several prominent voices, including Wayne Dupree, Drew Berquist, and David Pollack, each adding nationally recognized programs and their loyal audiences to the network. On the business side, a new partnership with Evergreen Media Partners has opened up lucrative advertising opportunities, giving brands direct access to Patriot.TV's highly engaged viewers while accelerating the company's monetization strategy.

These moves have been translated directly into results. In July 2025, Patriot.TV hit a record 1.6 million live viewers on Rumble, its strongest month to date.

Each of these accomplishments has occurred since JD Rucker assumed leadership in June, highlighting the impact of his vision and execution. "Patriot TV is becoming the destination for truth-driven journalism," Rucker said in a recent statement. "Bringing in bold voices and investing in quality content underscores our commitment to fearless reporting that the American people can trust." Under Rucker's guidance, Patriot TV has transformed into a high-growth media platform, launching hit shows, forging partnerships, and unlocking value for its audience and shareholders alike.

Patriot TV's steady ascent is especially notable given the turmoil plaguing other political news outlets on a near-daily basis. The broader media landscape is in flux as audiences are rapidly abandoning traditional cable and broadcast networks in favor of independent streaming platforms. Many legacy outlets have been rocked by declining ratings, leadership shake-ups, and waning public trust, creating an atmosphere of instability in mainstream newsrooms. By contrast, Patriot TV has been consistently gaining viewers and momentum while avoiding the controversies that mire its competitors.

Industry trends underscore this shift. Major liberal-leaning media conglomerates, from Warner Bros. Discovery's CNN (WBD) to Paramount's (PARA) CBS News and Disney's (DIS) ABC, have suffered steep double-digit ratings declines and shrinking ad revenues. Even some conservative-leaning cable networks face stagnation as viewers seek unfiltered content. Meanwhile, digital-first outlets like Patriot TV are capitalizing on this exodus from legacy media. Patriot TV's meteoric rise is challenging the dominance of established conservative networks like Fox News (FOX) and Newsmax (NMAX), which remain relevant but now face mounting competition from more agile streaming platforms. In short, Patriot TV is surging ahead while old-guard media struggles, reflecting a broader seismic shift in viewer habits toward on-demand, values-aligned content.

With its authentic programming and innovative multi-platform distribution, Patriot TV has tapped into the growing demand for trustworthy conservative voices. The network's success comes as Americans increasingly bypass corporate media gatekeepers in favor of outlets that share their values and tell it like it is. Patriot TV's consistent positive growth, contrasted with the chaos and decline gripping much of the mainstream media, positions the company as a beacon of stability and opportunity in the current news ecosystem.

With over three million monthly video views and hundreds of thousands of engaged readers across its platforms, Patriot TV continues to expand its influence in the conservative media landscape. The addition of "Wayne Allyn Root's WAR Zone" further cements Patriot TV's position as a leading voice for Americans seeking news and commentary outside the mainstream.

About Patriot.TV: Patriot.TV is a digital-first streaming platform delivering patriotic news, commentary, and original programming. Operating as a subsidiary of Conservative Broadcast Media & Journalism (OTCID:CBMJ), Patriot.TV is committed to American values, free speech, and truthful, unfiltered content for underserved audiences. With a cutting-edge multi-platform distribution strategy, Patriot.TV reaches viewers across its website, social media, and streaming apps, and drives revenue through sponsorships, advertising, affiliate partnerships, and memberships. Since its launch, Patriot.TV has become a burgeoning home for conservative voices, featuring an array of shows hosted by military veterans, media insiders, and grassroots influencers devoted to informing and empowering the American public. Visit www.Patriot.TV for more information.

About Conservative Broadcast Media & Journalism Inc. (OTCID:CBMJ):CBMJ is a publicly traded media and digital broadcasting company focused on delivering conservative and faith-based content. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Patriot.TV, serves as a premier destination for news, commentary, and original programming that reflects traditional American values. For more information, visit www.Patriot.TV.

Media Contact:

Mark Schaftlein - CEO, Conservative Broadcast Media & Journalism

(877) 704-6773

SOURCE: Conservative Broadcast Media & Journalism, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/patriot.tv-lands-%22biggest-maga-mouth-in-the-world%22-as-wayne-allyn-roots-war-zo-1078088