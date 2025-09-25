CAKE Signs Global Two-Season Deal with Disney Branded Television for MGA Entertainment's 'Armorsaurs' Series

Armorsaurs Launches on Disney XD Oct. 13; Coming to Disney+ in Feb. 2026

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CAKE has announced a global deal with Disney Branded Television for two seasons of live-action VFX series "Armorsaurs", produced by MGA Entertainment. The first season of 13 x 22-minute episodes will premiere Oct. 13 on Disney XD at 8:00 p.m. EDT/PDT in the U.S. and will roll out on Disney+ in Feb. 2026. The deal also includes select full episodes, shorts and exclusive content to launch on Disney Channel YouTube. In 2026, MGA will expand the "Armorsaurs" universe across toys, digital content, lifestyle products, and games, building a multiplatform brand with a global reach.

Aimed at kids age 6 and up, with strong family co-viewing appeal, "Armorsaurs" reimagines the 2021 South Korean television series "Armored Saurus," originally developed by Daewon Media, mixing live action, visual effects and animation. The all-new "Armorsaurs" follows a team of teen pilots and their armored dinosaurs, who are humanity's last line of defense against an advanced alien race intent on returning to Earth to replenish their army of prehistoric fighting dinosaurs. Chosen for a rare genetic marker, our five young heroes are trained in the top-secret initiative known as the Armorsaurs Program to bond with these creatures and operate the sophisticated battle armor that turns these prehistoric beasts into a formidable fighting force. Together, our young heroes and the dinosaurs must lead the fight to defend the planet in a heroic battle of survival, millions of years in the making.

"One of our greatest opportunities was to take a show originally created in Korea, honor the core concept that proved its potential, and expand it into an experience that resonates with audiences everywhere," said Dong-Hoon Jung, CEO of Daewon Media. "With visionary partners like MGA, Disney Branded Television, and CAKE, true global leaders in kids' and family entertainment, 'Armorsaurs' is poised to grow into a worldwide franchise that reaches far beyond the TV series."

The all-new cast of teens for Season 1 includes Jailen Bates (Nickelodeon's "WITS Academy," Dreamworks' "OMG!," ABC's "Dr. Ken," Disney XD's "Walk The Prank," TV Land's "Teachers" and CBS's "Superior Donuts"), Avianna Mynhier (AMC's "The Walking Dead," Netflix's "Running Point," INSP's "Blue Ridge: The Series," Amazon Prime's "Panic") and newcomers Jacob Makabi, Derrick Kwak, and Sade Louise. Rounding out the cast are Michael Dorn (Worf in the "Star Trek" franchise), Julien Kang (well-known Korean dramas "High Kick!," "Twelve Men in a Year," "Goodbye, Dear Wife," "To The Beautiful You" and "The Prisoner"), Yvonne Chapman (Netflix's live-action adaptation of "Avatar: The Last Airbender" and The CW's "Kung Fu"), and Andrew Russell (voice acting roles in "Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir" and the video games "World of Warcraft: Dragonflight," "Diablo IV" and "Honkai: Star Rail").

The series features "Eyes," a song by global K-pop sensation Tomorrow X Together (TXT). The song, which will be featured during the end credits of the series and in two of the episodes, originally appeared on the soundtrack of the Korean "Armored Saurus" series.

"Armorsaurs embodies MGA's passion for bold storytelling and global entertainment," said Isaac Larian, Founder & CEO, MGA Entertainment. "Together with Disney, CAKE, and Daewon Media, we've reimagined this hit property for today's audiences, and we can't wait to share it with kids and families worldwide. This is just the beginning of a global franchise."

MGA and Daewon Media produced the first 13-episode season; Disney Branded Television has acquired 26 half-hour episodes across two seasons; CAKE manages all media distribution rights globally, other than China, Japan, and Korea, which are managed by Daewon Media. The production team shot the live-action portion in Seoul, Korea. Studio Eon in Korea and Pixel Zoo, MGA's wholly owned animation production studio in Brisbane, Australia, created the animation and VFX work for the remake.

"We are eager to bring this new action-packed series to kids around the world on Disney XD and Disney+ and fully expect the new version to be a huge hit globally, as when the original Daewon Media series premiered in South Korea," said Ed Galton, CEO, CAKE. "MGA Entertainment has a passion for entertainment for children that is exciting and captivating, and we are proud to partner with them on this project."

About MGA Entertainment

MGA Entertainment is on a mission to inspire imagination and creativity through innovative toys, entertainment, and experiences that transform play into limitless possibilities. As the largest privately held toy and entertainment company in the U.S., MGA is a global leader in designing and delivering world-class consumer products that spark wonder and drive play forward. Headquartered in Los Angeles with offices worldwide, MGA's portfolio spans a dynamic range of original and licensed brands - from toys, dolls, games, and electronics to fashion, home décor, and entertainment content including hit movies and TV series. The company is recognized for its bold approach to storytelling, trendsetting design, and deep commitment to quality. The award-winning MGA family includes fan-favorite brands such as L.O.L. Surprise! , Little Tikes® , Rainbow High , Bratz® , MGA's Miniverse , Yummiland , CarTuned , Ninjombie , Wonder Factory, DohKins , BABY born® , and Zapf Creation ® . To learn more, visit www.mgae.com and follow MGA on LinkedIn , TikTok , Instagram and Facebook .

About CAKE:

CAKE is a leading independent entertainment company specialising in the production, distribution, development, financing and brand development of kids' and family properties. CAKE Distribution Ltd works with renowned producers including Rovio Entertainment, Fresh TV,Kickstart, Coolabi and Ragdoll Productions and following the recent acquisition of the Jetpack brand, CAKE's catalogue now comprises of over 3200 half hours with IPs including Dennis and Gnasher Unleashed, Talking Tom and Friends, Clangers and more.

CAKE Productions Ltd drives CAKE's development and production activities on shared and originated projects. With over 13 properties in development, productions include Angry Birds Summer Madness for Netflix; Supa Team 4 with Triggerfish Animation for Netflix; Angelo Rules with TeamTO for France Télévisions, Canal+ and Super RTL, Space Chickens in Space with Anima Estudios for Disney EMEA; Pablo with Paper Owl for CBeebies, two series of Mush-Mush & The Mushables with La Cabane and Thuristar airing globally on Boomerang and Cartoon Network and book-based property Nikhil & Jay with King Banana TV and Paper Owl Films for CBeebies. CAKE is currently in production on Rainbow Brite with Crayola Studios and Pablo: Next Level also with Crayola Studios and Paper Owl Films for CBeebies.

An award-winning company, CAKE is based in London with offices in Berlin, Los Angeles and Toronto.

About Daewon Media

Daewon Media is a publicly traded company and one of South Korea's largest cultural content and media groups. Founded in late 1973 as an animation studio, Daewon built strong relationships with leading Japanese and American partners and has since expanded into a fully integrated licensing and content powerhouse with divisions spanning animation production, publishing companies, broadcasting channels, live events, retail stores, toys, video games, food & beverages, and trading card games. For over 50 years, Daewon has collaborated with the world's most prestigious brands and studios - including Marvel, Studio Ghibli, Nintendo, One Piece, Crayon Shin-chan, Doraemon, SpongeBob, and many others, developing businesses across Asia and beyond. Today, Daewon is focused on building its own original global franchises. The co-production of Armorsaurs with MGA Entertainment and Disney marks a major step in this new direction.

About Disney Branded Television

Disney Branded Television encompasses the creative storytellers and production and content marketing teams responsible for Disney-branded television series, movies and other programming spanning live-action, animated and unscripted formats. The group fuels the Disney+ streaming platform and Disney Channel, Disney?XD and Disney?Junior linear networks with content geared toward kids, tweens, teens and families, with stories that are imaginative, aspirational and reflective of their world and experiences.

MEDIA CONTACTS

Alan Hilowitz, MGA Entertainment, news@mgae.com

Tanya Peck, CAKE, tpeck@cakeentertainment.com

Choi Jong Baek or Lee Young Jin, Daewon Media, +02-6373-3031 / +02-6373-3032

Nancy Insua, Disney Branded Television, nancy.insua@disney.com

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/94eb9d7c-0a04-4131-985f-fac3bea944b9

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5aafab10-6520-4e22-a3a0-419fbb0875bc

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fc85a75a-4a22-45eb-aeeb-fd1083710368

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/42327f19-0023-4c0d-b13f-036873c6527b

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/721182fe-e100-4269-8704-a5867dd987ff

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3b97f473-8dce-4072-8548-63de1441e225

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/118a8a50-6200-4edb-9abe-18948d35cfef

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/494a1dee-5926-4915-9436-972dd52718ee