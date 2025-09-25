Anzeige
Donnerstag, 25.09.2025
Geheime Börsenchance: Ist das die bedeutendste Kupferentdeckung Kanadas?
WKN: A0NBLH | ISIN: DK0060094928 | Ticker-Symbol: D2G
Tradegate
25.09.25 | 14:36
15,940 Euro
+0,44 % +0,070
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
RENIXX
OMX Copenhagen 25
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ORSTED A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ORSTED A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
15,97016,01014:42
15,97016,02014:42
Dow Jones News
25.09.2025 13:33 Uhr
207 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Ørsted A/S: Notification of managers' transactions

DJ Notification of managers' transactions 

Ørsted A/S (Orsted) 
Notification of managers' transactions 
25-Sep-2025 / 12:57 CET/CEST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
25.9.2025 12:57:24 CEST | Ørsted A/S | Managers' Transactions 
 
Ørsted A/S has received the enclosed notification pursuant to Article 19 of EU Regulation no. 596/2014 of a transaction 
related to shares in Ørsted A/S made by a person discharging managerial responsibilities in Ørsted A/S and/or persons 
closely associated with them. 
 
See the transactions of member of Ørsted's Board of Directors Julian Waldron in the attached PDF documents. 
 
For further information, please contact: 
 
Global Media Relations 
Michael Korsgaard 
+45 99 55 95 52 
mikon@orsted.com 
 
Investor Relations 
Rasmus Keglberg Hærvig 
+45 99 55 90 95 
IR@orsted.com 
 
About Ørsted 
Ørsted is a global leader in developing, constructing, and operating offshore wind farms, with a core focus on Europe. 
Backed by more than 30 years of experience in offshore wind, Ørsted has 10.2 GW of installed offshore capacity and 8.1 
GW under construction. Ørsted's total installed renewable energy capacity spanning Europe, Asia Pacific and North 
America exceeds 18 GW across a portfolio that also includes onshore wind, solar power, energy storage, bioenergy 
plants, and energy trading. Widely recognised as a global sustainability leader, Ørsted is guided by its vision of a 
world that runs entirely on green energy. Headquartered in Denmark, Ørsted employs approximately 8,000 people. Ørsted's 
shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Orsted). In 2024, the group's operating profit excluding new partnerships and 
cancellation fees was DKK 24.8 billion (EUR 3.3 billion). Visit orsted.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram.  

Attachments 
 . Orsted CA no. 21 2025.pdf 
 . Julian Waldron_notification_ 25092025.pdf 
News Source: Ørsted A/S 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      DK0060094928 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:      Orsted 
Sequence No.:  403254 
EQS News ID:  2203874 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2203874&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 25, 2025 06:57 ET (10:57 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
