HONG KONG, Sept 25, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - - The HKTDC will hold four major technology fairs in October, including the Hong Kong Electronics Fair (Autumn Edition), electronicAsia, the Hong Kong International Lighting Fair (Autumn Edition) and the Hong Kong International Outdoor and Tech Light Expo- The four fairs bring together over 6,200 exhibitors from 27 countries and regions- The Autumn Electronics Fair focuses on areas such as artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics, featuring a special 'RoboPark' event space showcasing robots covering applications for commercial, rehabilitation and living; and a new exhibition zone, RISE Avenue, that will feature emerging brands- The Autumn Lighting Fair will'showcase a variety of award-winning designs with lighting products used in globally renowned projects ' including LED drivers and fixtures applied at Gardens by the Bay in Singapore and lighting control systems used at the Sanxingdui Museum and the BBC's London headquarters and M+ MuseumThe Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is staging four major technology fairs this autumn. The Hong Kong Electronics Fair (Autumn Edition) and electronicAsia will run concurrently from 13 to 16 October at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC). These will be followed by the Hong Kong International Lighting Fair (Autumn Edition), taking place from 27 to 30 October at the HKCEC, and the Hong Kong International Outdoor and Tech Light Expo, which will be held from 28 to 31 October at AsiaWorld-Expo.At a press conference held today to introduce the fairs, Sophia Chong, Acting Executive Director of the HKTDC, said: 'Our four major autumn technology fairs this year are attracting over 6,200 exhibitors from 27 countries and regions. The fairs will showcase a wide variety of innovative products and solutions, lighting products and advanced technologies, helping to facilitate cross-industry exchange within the sector and furthering the development of smart cities. These events will be attended by industry players from around the world, further underscoring Hong Kong's leading position as an international convention and exhibition centre.'In the Policy Address delivered last week by the Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, several measures relating to artificial intelligence (AI) and technological innovation were proposed, aiming to promote AI as a core industry for Hong Kong's future development. The four major autumn technology fairs closely align with this policy direction, featuring multiple exhibition areas and sessions focusing on AI, robotics, smart lighting and digital entertainment. These events provide a platform for the industry to showcase innovative achievements, foster collaboration, and leverage Hong Kong's platform to 'go global', explore new markets and capture new business opportunities,' Ms Chong said.Electronics Fair aligns with technological trends and societal needsThe 45th Electronics Fair (Autumn Edition) and the 28th electronicAsia are expected to feature more than 3,200 exhibitors from 20 countries and regions. With the theme 'World's Leading Electronics Marketplace', the Electronics Fair highlights global exhibitors showcasing the latest electronic products and tech innovation concepts. These include innovative products for both home and commercial use as well as electronic devices, audiovisual equipment and more.The fair will feature products and solutions across various fields, with a special focus on AI and robotics, the silver economy and digital entertainment. Members of the 'Hangzhou's Six Little Dragons' will be present, including DEEP Robotics, which will present the X30 Quadruped Robodog, designed for applications in inspection and search-and-rescue operations, while BrainCo will display Revo2, a bionic dexterous hand which can be used as a prosthetic. It features multiple active joints that simulate natural movements of the human hand, enabling precise and flexible control. PaXini Tech, one of 'Shenzhen's Eight Great Guardians of Embodied Intelligence', will showcase a humanoid robot equipped with advanced tactile sensing and AI vision, highlighting technological breakthroughs in perception, judgment and execution. The exhibition will also feature the special RoboPark event space, featuring over 30 sessions with speakers from leading robotics companies including Booster Robotics and Unitree Robotics from Chinese Mainland. Live demonstrations will take place in the event space to showcase how the latest robotics technologies can be applied in commercial, rehabilitation and living settings.Regarding new applications for the silver economy, some exhibitors will present smart GPS walking canes, specifically designed for older adults, that integrate advanced features such as GPS real-time tracking, emergency alert alarms and obstacle-detection systems. Another key area will be digital entertainment. The Immersive Experience zone will showcase a variety of interactive entertainment options that combine virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR) and AI, allowing buyers to test and experience different products in an immersive setting.The Autumn Electronics Fair will feature more than 20 exhibition zones. This year, the newly added RISE Avenue will showcase a range of emerging electronic technology brands, presenting the latest in smart devices, sensing technology and wearable equipment. Another new exhibition zone, the Adventure Hub, will feature local start-ups showcasing several vehicles converted from classic fuel cars to electric vehicles using oil-to-electric technology, including a classic 1989 BMW.The key exhibition zone, Hall of Fame, brings together more than 500 world-renowned electronic brands. Among the first-time exhibitors, Japanese brand AIWA will present smart audio products, while other notable brands include Chinese company Rapoo Technology, showcasing e-sports computer accessories, and Philips, which will introduce audio gadgets. Another highlight of the exhibition zone is the Tech Hall, where the new generation of cutting-edge electronic products and modern lifestyle appliances will be showcased. With funding support from the HKSAR Government, the new Hong Kong Tech Showcase has been added to this year's exhibition area to present high-quality innovation and technology products from local tech companies to global buyers. Among some 40 participating enterprises is Hong Kong's first embodied intelligent humanoid robot brand, Hong Kong Robotics Group Holding Ltd. The Startup Zone, meanwhile, will serve as an interactive platform for tech entrepreneurs and young business leaders to showcase their latest technologies.The Autumn Electronics Fair will feature several special activities. In addition to RoboPark, where a robot will prepare limited-edition coffee, attendees can collect stamps from various locations throughout the exhibition. They can present these stamps at the gift redemption counter to receive a complimentary capsule toy and a delightful gift. Visitors can redeem an additional gift by taking photos or short videos at the exhibition and sharing them on social media with the hashtag 'EFAE45'.Running concurrently with the Autumn Electronics Fair is electronicAsia, jointly organised by the HKTDC and MMI Asia Pte Ltd, showcasing electronic components, keyboards and switches, power supplies, printed circuit boards and electronic manufacturing services, display technologies and measuring instruments. Among the exhibitors from across the globe will be Australian company Masters & Young, which specialises in the design and manufacturing of printed circuit boards. Their services are widely applied in various fields, including aerospace, medical, industrial and renewable energy.The two fairs will feature a series of forums and seminars, including the 10th Symposium on Innovation & Technology, held on day one (13 October), co-organised by the HKTDC and the Hong Kong Electronics & Technologies Association. The symposium will open with remarks from Tony Wong, Commissioner for Digital Policy at the Innovation, Technology and Industry Bureau Digital Policy Office. Under the theme 'Advancing Innovation Through Collaboration: Robotics Across Land, Sea, and Sky', representatives from KPMG, S.F. Express, ASMPT, OceanAlpha and Alpha AI will share their insights on topics such as the development of the robotics economy, applications of smart logistics and the role of unmanned vessels in ocean exploration.Additionally, the Hong Kong Electronic Forum, co-organised by the HKTDC, MMI Asia Pte Ltd and the Hong Kong Electronic Industries Association, will explore innovative advancements in advanced battery technology and energy storage. The seminar titled 'AI-Powered Monitoring and Smart Inspection in Construction', co-organised by the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers and the Hong Kong Electronic Industries Association, will delve into the contributions of AI research to the construction industry. In addition, financial service providers will be present at the exhibition, including virtual bank Fusion Bank and cross-border payment platform Payoneer. They will offer practical insights to SME exhibitors and buyers on digital financial services, marketing strategies and customer analytics, empowering them to 'go global'.Lighting Fair's Hall of Connected Lighting brings together 60 leading brandsGlobally anticipated events in the lighting industry, this year's Hong Kong International Lighting Fair (Autumn Edition) and Hong Kong International Outdoor and Tech Light Expo run under the theme 'Illuminated Designs for a Smarter Future'. The fairs will feature some 3,000 exhibitors from more than 20 countries and regions, offering a wide range of lighting products and solutions that combine technology with innovative design. These events not only provide a one-stop business platform for the industry but also lead market trends, highlighting developments in sustainability, healthy living and silver economy technologies.A highlight zone of the Autumn Lighting Fair, the Hall of Connected Lighting makes a return in 2025, bringing together some 60 top-tier brands. They include local brand GRE Alpha, Foshan Electrical and Lighting, and TUYA Smart from Chinese Mainland, as well as international names such as Casambi from Finland, Moorgen from Germany, Koizumi from Japan and Signify from the Netherlands. The zone will showcase a variety of award-winning designs and immersive lighting experiences, allowing industry professionals to gain deeper insights into cutting-edge technologies and their applications.Moorgen will present collections created in collaboration with leading designers, including internationally renowned architect, interior and product designer Steve Leung and famous lighting designer Tino Kwan. The smart switch developed in collaboration with Chi Wing-lo, one of the recipients of the World's Outstanding Chinese Designer award, won the German iF Design Award. This switch can simultaneously control lighting, curtains, music and air conditioning, enabling unified smart management of living environments and greatly enhancing everyday convenience.Mainland company Bweetech will showcase its Fluorite lamp, which won the MUSE Design Award. Inspired by airplane windows, the lamp uses dual-colour moulding technology to create a serene, firefly-like glow. It can be operated via a mobile app and provides a flicker-free light source, creating a personalised and soothing atmosphere. The Filmbase flying screen, developed by Filmbase Tech, a national-level Specialised, Refined, Distinctive and Innovative high-tech enterprise, has set a new Guinness World Record as the world's largest LED mesh flying screen. This exhibitor will showcase a series of self-developed products, including 3D media glass that can transform static building facades into 3D dynamic high-definition transparent displays, using only one-quarter of the energy consumption of traditional display screens.Buyers enjoy immersive lighting experiencesExhibitors have thoughtfully designed various settings to offer buyers hands-on experiences. For example, Casambi has curated an artisan caf' illuminated and supported by ERCO, a globally renowned architectural and commercial lighting brand, providing a relaxed atmosphere for attendees to connect and exchange ideas. Richard Lu, lighting designer for the Sanxingdui Museum in Sichuan Province, Luis Barahona, senior designer at ERCO, and Eugenia Cheng, founder of LightOrigin Studio, will be present to host sharing sessions in the space.TUYA Smart will construct scenes such as a living room and bedroom to demonstrate how lighting effects and AI technologies can be integrated into smart lighting solutions. FSL Lighting will cater to the silver economy by launching an Eye-care Ceiling Light designed specifically for seniors. Products will be showcased in bedroom and bathroom setups, featuring functions such as health monitoring and safety alerts.Lighting Fair showcases LED drivers and systems from Gardens by the Bay, Sanxingdui Museum and moreSeveral exhibitors that have contributed to globally renowned projects will present their products at the Lighting Fair. GRE Alpha's LED drivers and light strings were used in the lighting show and horticultural system at Gardens by the Bay in Singapore. Nicolaudie Architectural's lighting controllers were deployed in the transnational bridge project connecting Venezuela and Colombia. Koizumi's lighting fixtures were used at the Yumeshima Station, World Expo in Osaka. Meanwhile, Casambi will present its lighting control systems that have been applied in the Sanxingdui Museum, the BBC's London headquarters and M+ Museum in Hong Kong, giving buyers a chance to learn more about their project experience and latest innovations.Major industry alliances playing key roles in the fields of smart lighting and the Internet of Things will gather at the fair, including the DALI Alliance and SILA-EMN Alliance, as well as new participants this year such as the Connectivity Standards Alliance and the Zhaga Consortium, collectively presenting the full spectrum of the smart lighting ecosystem.Another highlight of the Autumn Lighting Fair is the Hall of Aurora, which brings together some 540 renowned brands offering high-quality lighting products. They include Prosperity Group and General Lighting from Hong Kong, LEEDARSON, Tospo and Je Woo from Chinese Mainland, Lival from Finland and Megaman from Germany. Other featured zones include Commercial Lighting, Residential Lighting and LED Lighting and LED Essentials.Outdoor and Tech Light Expo showcases smart city innovationsThis year's Hong Kong International Outdoor and Tech Light Expo will feature a wide range of outdoor, commercial and industrial lighting products and technologies that support the development of smart cities. The Smart Pole and Solution Zone, introduced last year, will return to showcase innovative solutions that aid in smart city planning and energy efficiency optimisation.Among the expo highlights, Unilumin Group from Shenzhen will present its multi-functional Smart Light Pole, which integrates lighting, Wi-Fi, electric vehicle charging, environmental monitoring and other public services into a single unit. This helps reduce redundant infrastructure costs while enabling data sharing and efficient urban management.In addition, Shenzhen exhibitor Lamp Shining Technology, in the Technical & Professional Lighting zone, is an innovative SME that has been designated as a Specialized, Refined, Distinctive and Innovative enterprise in the mainland. Its sports lighting products are more energy-efficient and durable compared to traditional outdoor sports lighting fixtures, and the company has undertaken several international projects including a baseball field lighting upgrade project in Canada. Other featured zones include Horticultural Lighting and Outdoor & Public Lighting.A series of thematic forums, product launches, and networking events will be held during the two lighting fairs. The Innovative Lighting Design Forum, taking place on 27 October at the HKCEC, will explore two key themes: 'City DesignDesign City: Lighting Design Bound Up with Daily Life' and 'RCEP Opportunities Shining Through Cultural Lighting Design'. Speakers will include representatives from renowned international and local companies, as well as architects and lighting designers, who will share top design cases from various regions and analyse market trends.Another key event, the Connected Lighting Forum on 28 October, will discuss two main themes: 'Smart Life: Beginning with Connected Eco-system' and 'Healthy Net-zero Future Led by Sustainable Lighting', which will delve into smart living ecosystems and sustainable lighting development. It will also feature the launch ceremony for 'Edge Mixed Networking (EMN) Technical Requirements for Smart Buildings'. On the same afternoon, renowned lighting designer Tino Kwan will also host a masterclass on the integration of life and technology. Additionally, a seminar titled 'Illuminating the Cycle: Outdoor Lighting Designs for a Sustainable Future' will be held on 28 October at AsiaWorld-Expo, focusing on how outdoor lighting can integrate sustainability concepts.During the exhibition period, shuttle bus services will be provided for exhibitors and buyers wishing to move between the HKCEC in Wan Chai and AsiaWorld-Expo, making it convenient for industry professionals to travel between the two venues for site visits and procurement.The four major technology exhibitions will continue to adopt the EXHIBITION+ hybrid model, which integrates both online and offline formats. In addition to participating in the physical fairs, exhibitors and buyers can use the Click2Match AI-driven business matching platform for online negotiations and matchmaking. Professionals from various industries and buyers are welcome to participate.The online edition of the Autumn Electronics Fair and electronicAsia will be held from 6 to 23 October, while the Autumn Lighting Fair and the International Outdoor and Tech Light Expo online edition will run from 20 October to 7 November. This dual format makes it convenient for businesses to expand their operations both online and offline.Photo download: https://bit.ly/3Kp3rA5Presenting highlights of the Autumn Electronics Fair, electronicAsia, the Autumn Lighting Fair and the International Outdoor and Tech Light Expo at today's press conference are: Sophia Chong (centre), Acting Executive Director of the HKTDC; Steve Chuang (left), Chairman of the HKTDC Electronics/Electrical Appliances Industries Advisory Committee; and Alvin Lee (right), Chairman of the Hong Kong Electronics & Technologies AssociationDigit International Co., Limited showcases a robot that can communicate naturally through voice commands, facial expressions and gesturesDEEP Robotics demonstrates its Robodog designed for inspection and surveying in challenging environmentsMomax Smart International Limited presents a vibration smart ring that combinesdiscreet notifications with emotion recognition technologyThe smart glasses presented by Unity Technology Development Corporation Limited feature built-in AI capabilities such as multilingual translation, voice transcription and navigationRefined Motor Company Limited showcases an electric vehicle converted from a classic Bentley using oil-to-electric technologyShenzhen LED Home Opto-Electronics Co., Ltd., an Autumn Lighting Fair exhibitor, showcases its linear light that features seamless joints, providing end-to-end continuous illuminationThe washi pendant light from Koizumi Sangyo (H.K.) Corporation Limited produces a nice even warm glow for a calm environmentThe multi-function dimming module from GRE Alpha Electronics Limited allows for seamless integration with Casambi-enabled luminaires, sensors, wall mounted and wireless switchesFilmbase Tech's self-developed 3D media glass can transform static building facades into dynamic, high-definition 3D transparent displays, using only one-quarter of the energy consumption of traditional display screensGuangdong Concinnity Landscape Lighting Co., Ltd., an exhibitor at the Outdoor and Tech Light Expo, presents the SmartLink column, which has been successfully deployed in smart city projects across the Middle East. 