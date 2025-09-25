Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 25, 2025) - Scottie Resources Corp. (TSXV: SCOT) (OTCQB: SCTSF) (FSE: SR80) ("Scottie" or the "Company") is pleased to report new assays from its 2025 drilling of the Blueberry Contact Zone within the Scottie Gold Mine Project. The road-accessible Scottie Gold Mine Project, which includes the 100%-owned past-producing Scottie Gold Mine and the adjacent Blueberry Contact Zone, is located 35 kilometres north of Stewart, BC.

Drilling in 2025 continues to deliver strong results, including intercepts of 7.43 g/t gold over 18.75 metres and 37 g/t gold over 2.85 metres at the Blueberry Contact Zone. The fully funded 25,000-metre drill program is ongoing, with less than 15% of assays reported to date and additional results expected through the remainder of the year. In parallel, bulk sample activities are advancing on schedule, with mucking from the final blast completed, waste backfilling underway, and mineralized material being crushed for transport. Processing of the bulk sample at a third-party facility is planned for mid-October.

Highlights:

Blueberry Contact drillhole SR25-370 intersected 7.43 grams per tonne (g/t) gold over 18.75 metres (m), including 30.0 g/t gold over 3.3 m at the Lemoffe vein zone (Table 1, Figures 1,2,4).

Blueberry Contact drillhole SR25-369 intersected 37.0 g/t gold over 2.85 m at the Blueberry vein zone (Table 1, Figures 1,2,3).

Blueberry Contact drillhole SR25-365 intersected 9.99 g/t gold over 4.00 m at the Fifi vein zone (Table 1, Figures 1,2).

Blueberry Contact drillhole SR25-367 intersected 61.9 g/t gold over 1.00 m at the Fifi vein zone (Table 1, Figures 1,2).

Bulk sample progressing on schedule. Mucking has been completed and crushing and transport down the Granduc road has commenced.

"Drilling at the Blueberry Contact Zone continues to deliver strong results," commented Dr. Thomas Mumford, President of the Company. "These intercepts further support our understanding of the system and provide confidence in the continuity of mineralization. In parallel, bulk sample activities are advancing as planned and the sample remains on track for third-party processing in October. Together the drilling and bulk sample work provide important data to guide our evaluation of the Project and will help to inform next steps. Additionally, the Company is looking forward to receiving the results of its preliminary economic assessment on the Project early in Q4."





Figure 1: Segmented vertical long section of the Blueberry Contact Zone illustrating the distribution and status of drilled targets from the 2025 season and the reported results thus far, relative to intercepts from previous drilling campaigns.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11118/267824_9e8f7251b43fda3b_002full.jpg

Table 1: Highlight results from new drill assays (uncut) from the Blueberry Contact Zone.

Drill Hole

From (m) To (m) Width* (m) Gold (g/t) Silver (g/t) Sub

Zone SR25-365

253.25 257.25 4.00 9.99 6.25 Fifi

292 293.00 1.00 8.55 5.00 Lemoffe SR25-367

133.1 134.10 1.00 61.9 17.0 Fifi

200 207.00 7.00 2.68 2.47 Lemoffe including 203.2 204.25 1.05 9.57 8.00 Lemoffe SR25-368

128.05 129.05 1.00 3.39 0.00 BB Vein SR25-369

278.6 281.45 2.85 37.0 4.68 BB Vein

386.7 387.70 1.00 3.85 0.00 Lemoffe SR25-370

124.45 126.50 2.05 31.0 12.15 Fifi

130.2 131.20 1.00 1.15 2.00 Fifi

181.1 199.85 18.75 7.43 7.18 Lemoffe including 181.1 184.40 3.30 30.0 7.00 Lemoffe

*True widths unknown





Figure 2: Overview plan view map of the Blueberry Contact Zone, illustrating the locations of the reported drill results, cross-sections (Figures 3,4), and the distribution of the modelled sulphide-rich cross-structures.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11118/267824_9e8f7251b43fda3b_003full.jpg





Figure 3: Cross-section displaying Blueberry Contact Zone intercepts from drill hole SR25-369.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11118/267824_9e8f7251b43fda3b_004full.jpg





Figure 4: Cross-section displaying Blueberry Contact Zone intercepts from drill hole SR25-370.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11118/267824_9e8f7251b43fda3b_005full.jpg

Bulk Sample Update

Mucking and separating mineralized vein material from waste from the 2nd and final blast has been completed. In compliance with our permit, the pit is being backfilled with the waste material. The mineralized vein material is being jaw crushed at site and transported down the Granduc road for final cone crushing. The sample is on track to be transported off site for third-party processing in October.

About the Scottie Gold Mine Project

Exploration of the Scottie Gold Mine Project over the past six years has produced exceptional drill results through the discovery of high-grade gold in four new zones (Blueberry Contact Zone, Domino, D-Zone, P-Zone) and the expansion of previously drill confirmed targets (Scottie Gold Mine, C-Zone, Bend Vein, Stockwork). There is a clear spatial relation between the outcropping and drill-confirmed high-grade gold targets and the contact with the Jurassic aged, Texas Creek Plutonic suite intrusion. Geological work in the area has established strong connections between the various deposits. The chemical, mineralogical, structural, and age relationships of the deposits and host rocks support a genetic model whereby all deposits are linked to the same mineralizing event.

The Blueberry Contact Zone is located just 2 kilometres northeast of the 100% owned, past-producing Scottie Gold Mine (SGM) located in British Columbia, Canada's Golden Triangle region. Historic trenching and channel sampling of the Blueberry Vein include results of 103.94 g/t gold over 1.43 metres, and 203.75 g/t gold over 1.90 metres. Despite high-grade surficial samples and easy road access, the Blueberry Vein had only limited reported drilling prior to the Company's exploration work. The target was significantly advanced during Scottie's 2019 drill program when an interval grading 7.44 g/t gold over 34.78 metres was intersected in a new N-S oriented zone adjacent to the main Blueberry Vein. The drill results received from 2020 - 2024, coupled with surficial mapping and sampling suggest that the N-S mineralized trend is a first order structure that hosts an array of SW-trending, sub-parallel, sulphide-rich veins that obliquely crosscut it which host high-grade gold. As of the end of 2024, the extent of the N-S zone, defined by the contact between andesite and siltstone units of the Hazelton Formation and the presence of the cross-cutting sulfide-rich structures, has a drilled strike length of >1,550 metres and has been tested to >525 metres depth. The Blueberry Contact Zone is located on the Granduc Road, 20 kilometres north of the Ascot Resources' Premier Mine. Newmont's Brucejack Mine is located 25 kilometres to the north.

The Company is targeting the completion of the PEA in Q4 2025. The PEA will investigate a high-margin DSO operation to deliver a gold concentrate to Asian copper/precious metals smelters. By design, the operation will eliminate the need for a gold processing plant and tailings facility, thereby significantly reducing the capital required and resulting in a minimal environmental footprint. The PEA will be based on the recently reported Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") of 703,000 ounces of gold at an average grade of 6.1 g/t gold (see NR dated May 7, 2025). The project envisages a shallow open pit on the Blueberry Zone to start, followed by underground production from both Blueberry and the past-producing Scottie Gold Mine.

Quality Assurance and Control

Results from samples taken during the 2025 field season were analyzed at SGS Minerals in Burnaby, BC. The sampling program was undertaken under the direction of Dr. Thomas Mumford. A secure chain of custody is maintained in transporting and storing of all samples. Gold was assayed using a fire assay with atomic absorption spectrometry and gravimetric finish when required (+9 g/t gold). Analysis by four acid digestion with multi-element ICP-AES analysis was conducted on all samples with silver and base metal over-limits being re-analyzed by emission spectrometry.

Dr. Thomas Mumford, P.Geo., a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release on behalf of the Company.

Correction to Finder's Warrants Issuable in the Company's Non-Brokered Financing

Further to the Company's news releases dated August 15, 2025 and September 12, 2025 announcing the closing of the second and third tranches of the Company's non-brokered private placement of non-flow through common shares and charitable flow-through shares (the "Closing News Releases"), the Closing News Releases incorrectly stated that the Company paid fees to eligible finders consisting of 102,150 finder's warrants under the second tranche, and 261,975 in total. The Company wishes to correct the Closing News Releases by clarifying that the Company paid fees to eligible finders consisting of 125,550 finder's warrants under the second tranche, and 285,375 in total.

ABOUT SCOTTIE RESOURCES CORP.

Scottie Resources holds 100% interest in the Scottie Gold Mine Property, which includes the high-grade, past-producing Scottie Gold Mine and the adjacent Blueberry Contact Zone. The Company also owns a 100% interest in the Georgia Project, host to the past-producing Georgia River Mine, as well as the Cambria, Sulu, and Tide North properties. In total, Scottie controls approximately 58,500 hectares of highly prospective mineral claims within the Stewart Mining Camp in British Columbia's Golden Triangle-one of the world's most prolific mineralized districts.

Scottie's current resource estimate on the Scottie Gold Mine Project includes a total of 703,000 gold ounces at an average grade of 6.1 g/t (Inferred category), highlighting the potential for a significant near-surface, high-grade deposit. The Company's strategy is to continue expanding this resource and to define additional mineralization around past-producing mines through systematic drilling and surface exploration.

In parallel, Scottie is evaluating a potential Direct Shipping Ore (DSO) scenario at the Scottie Gold Mine. With permits in hand, a 10,000-tonne bulk sample is underway. This initiative provides an opportunity to collect key geotechnical and metallurgical data while assessing a low-capex path to potential near-term revenue through toll milling or third-party processing. This DSO concept does not imply a production decision but reflects the optionality embedded in Scottie's portfolio.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date such statements were made. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of accuracy of this release.

