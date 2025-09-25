Julong Holding Limited Reports Unaudited Financial Results for the First Half of Fiscal Year 2025

BEIJING, Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Julong Holding Limited ("Julong" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: JLHL), a growth-oriented provider of intelligent integrated solutions, today announced its unaudited financial results for the six months ended March 31, 2025.

First Half of Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Highlights

Revenues increased by 10.0% to RMB102,175 thousand (US$14,080 thousand) for the six months ended March 31, 2025, from RMB92,846 thousand in the same period of fiscal year 2024.

Mr. Jiaqi Hu, the founder, Chairman of the Board of Directors, and Chief Executive Officer of Julong, commented, "As a growth-oriented professional provider of intelligent integrated solutions, we are pleased to announce strong operational and financial results in our initial earnings report as a public company. In the first half of fiscal year 2025, we recorded revenue growth of 10% year over year, and signed 144 contracts to provide engineering solutions for intelligent projects, an increase of 76% year over year. Looking ahead, we will focus on expanding our domestic business while broadening our international reach. By leveraging our cutting-edge technologies and growing brand influence as a U.S.-listed company, we aim to become a pioneer in the global expansion of Chinese intelligent construction companies. With our effective business model and scalable, innovative solutions, we are confident of seizing the global market's tremendous opportunities to drive sustainable growth."

Ms. Airu Chen, the Chief Financial Officer of Julong, said, "We drove significant year-over-year increases in revenue and profitability amid an evolving macro environment in the first half of fiscal 2025. Total revenue increased by 10% year over year to RMB102 million, mainly due to the 13.4% year-over-year increase in revenue from our core engineering solutions for intelligent projects business. Our gross profit grew 15.6% and gross margin improved by 0.8 percentage points year over year. Notably, operating income and net income rose 30% and 30.2% year over year respectively, demonstrating our outstanding execution as well as growing benefits of scale. Going forward, our solid financial position and growing competitiveness will empower us to deliver long-term value to our shareholders."

Closing of Initial Public Offering ("IPO")

On June 27, 2025, the Company completed its initial public offering of 1,250,000 Class A ordinary shares at a public offering price of US$4.00 per share. On July 2, 2025, the Company announced the underwriter's full exercise of the over-allotment option to purchase an additional 187,500 Class A ordinary shares at the public offering price from the Company. The total offering size was approximately US$5.75 million before deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions.

Unaudited Financial Results for the First Half of Fiscal Year 2025

Revenues increased by 10.0% to RMB102,175 thousand (US$14,080 thousand) in the six months ended March 31, 2025, from RMB92,846 thousand in the same period of fiscal year 2024, primarily attributable to an increase in the number of intelligent projects for which we provided engineering solutions, and an increase in the average service fee for engineering solutions for intelligent projects.

Revenues from engineering solutions for intelligent projects increased by 13.4% to RMB97,861 thousand (US$13,486 thousand) in the six months ended March 31, 2025, from RMB86,317 thousand in the same period of fiscal year 2024.

Revenues from intelligent project operation and maintenance were RMB4,304 thousand (US$593 thousand) in the six months ended March 31, 2025, compared with RMB4,863 thousand in the same period of fiscal year 2024.

Revenues from sales of equipment and materials of intelligent systems were RMB10 thousand (US$1 thousand) in the six months ended March 31, 2025, compared with RMB1,666 thousand in the same period of fiscal year 2024.

Cost of revenues increased by 9.0% to RMB85,457 thousand (US$11,776 thousand) in the six months ended March 31, 2025, from RMB78,386 thousand in the same period of fiscal year 2024.

Gross profit increased by 15.6% to RMB16,719 thousand (US$2,304 thousand) in the six months ended March 31, 2025, from RMB14,460 thousand in the same period of fiscal year 2024.

Gross margin increased to 16.4% for the six months ended March 31, 2025, from 15.6% in the same period of fiscal year 2024, primarily due to the growing benefits of scale as revenues increased.

Operating expenses decreased by 22.1% to RMB3,106 thousand (US$428 thousand) in the six months ended March 31, 2025, from RMB3,989 thousand in the same period of fiscal year 2024, primarily due to the company's continuous efforts to reduce costs and improve efficiency.

Operating income increased by 30.0% to RMB13,613 thousand (US$1,876 thousand) in the six months ended March 31, 2025, from RMB10,471 thousand in the same period of fiscal year 2024.

Net income increased by 30.2% to RMB11,567 thousand (US$1,594 thousand) in the six months ended March 31, 2025, from RMB8,887 thousand in the same period of fiscal year 2024.

Basic and diluted net income per share increased to RMB0.58 (US$0.08) in the six months ended March 31, 2025, from RMB0.44 per share in the same period of fiscal year 2024.

Balance Sheets

As of March 31, 2025, the Company had cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash of RMB21,366 thousand (US$2,944 thousand), compared with RMB20,772 thousand as of September 30, 2024. Our cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash primarily consist of cash and time deposits with terms of three months or less.

Conference Call

The Company's management will host an earnings conference call at 7:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on September 25, 2025 (7:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong time on September 25, 2025). Details for the conference call are as follows:

Event Title: Julong Holding Limited First Half of Fiscal Year 2025 Earnings Conference Call Registration Link: https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI7d585a76d61344b0a4b32bd2991d5272

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at ir.julongzx.com.

About Julong Holding Limited

Founded in 1997, Julong is a growth-oriented professional provider of intelligent integrated solutions to public utilities, commercial properties, and multifamily residential properties operating at scale in China. The Company's comprehensive suite of intelligent integrated solutions includes systems for intelligent security, fire protection, parking, toll collection, broadcasting, identification, data room, emergency command, and city management. Since its inception, Julong has focused on the successful and on-time execution of complex projects, through its "deliveries before deadline" and "customers first" initiatives. As Julong continues to cross-sell its service and solution offerings and advance its purpose-built technologies, the Company is well-positioned to achieve economies of scale and capture future opportunities.

For more information, please visit: ir.julongzx.com.

Exchange Rate Information

This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars at a specified rate solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to U.S. dollars and from U.S. dollars to RMB are made at a rate of RMB7.2567 to US$1.00, the exchange rate on March 31, 2025 set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. The Company makes no representation that the RMB or U.S. dollar amounts referred could be converted into U.S. dollars or RMB, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all.

JULONG HOLDING LIMITED

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

As of September 30, 2024 As of March 31, 2025 As of March 31, 2025 RMB RMB US$ ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 20,618,058 21,273,012 2,931,499 Restricted cash 154,072 93,000 12,816 Accounts receivable (net of allowance of RMB641,101 and RMB738,023 as of September 30,2024 and March 31, 2025, respectively) 12,677,175 17,054,250 2,350,138 Other receivable (net of allowance of RMB2,630 and nil as of September 30, 2024 and March 31, 2025, respectively) 247,550 330,690 45,570 Amounts due from related parties 4,525,495 3,826,469 527,302 Contract assets-current (net of allowance of RMB2,292,498 and RMB2,604,481 as of September 30, 2024 and March 31, 2025, respectively) 123,079,151 143,633,239 19,793,190 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 6,155,161 8,083,461 1,113,931 Total current assets 167,456,662 194,294,121 26,774,446 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment, net 97,359 90,242 12,436 Deferred tax assets 572,187 634,369 87,418 Operating lease right-of-use assets 127,163 32,161 4,432 Contract assets-non-current, net 4,824,870 4,348,188 599,196 Total non-current assets 5,621,579 5,104,960 703,482 TOTAL ASSETS 173,078,241 199,399,081 27,477,928

JULONG HOLDING LIMITED

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (CONTINUED)

As of September 30, 2024 As of

March 31, 2025 As of

March 31, 2025 RMB RMB US$ LIABILITIES Current liabilities Short-term borrowing - 10,000,000 1,378,037 Accounts payable 26,759,291 22,038,550 3,036,993 Contract liabilities 255,740 2,337,063 322,056 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 108,867,471 128,316,651 17,682,507 Amounts due to related parties 14,446,857 610,730 84,161 Income tax payable 5,277,938 7,153,482 985,776 Operating lease liabilities, current portion 95,003 - - Total current liabilities 155,702,300 170,456,476 23,489,530 Non-current liabilities Total non-current liabilities - - - TOTAL LIABILITIES 155,702,300 170,456,476 23,489,530 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Stock Subscription Receivable (14,043 ) (14,521 ) (2,001 ) Ordinary shares subscribed (US$0.0001 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized as of September 30, 2024 and March 31, 2025; 20,011,132 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2024 and March 31, 20251) 14,043 14,521 2,001 Statutory reserve 3,267,815 4,424,481 609,710 Retained earnings 14,108,126 24,518,124 3,378,688 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 17,375,941 28,942,605 3,988,398 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 173,078,241 199,399,081 27,477,928 (1) Giving retroactive effect to Reorganization transactions.

JULONG HOLDING LIMITED

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

Six Months Ended March 31, 2024 2025 2025 RMB RMB US$ Revenues 92,845,812 102,175,246 14,080,125 Cost of revenues 78,385,993 85,456,746 11,776,254 Gross profit 14,459,819 16,718,500 2,303,871 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative expenses 3,988,800 3,105,980 428,015 Total operating expenses 3,988,800 3,105,980 428,015 Operating income 10,471,019 13,612,520 1,875,856 Interest (expense) income, net 6,152 (936 ) (129 ) Other income, net - 263 36 Income before income taxes 10,477,171 13,611,847 1,875,763 Income tax expenses 1,589,833 2,045,183 281,834 Net income 8,887,338 11,566,664 1,593,929 Other comprehensive income, net of tax of nil: - - - Comprehensive income 8,887,338 11,566,664 1,593,929

JULONG HOLDING LIMITED

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Ordinary shares Stock Subscription Receivable Additional

paid-in

capital Statutory

reserve Accumulated other comprehensive income (Accumulated deficit)/Retained earnings Total Julong Holding Limited shareholders'

equity Non-controlling

interest Total

equity Number RMB RMB RMB RMB RMB RMB RMB RMB RMB Balance as of September 30, 2023 20,011,132 14,600 (14,600 ) 52,000,000 1,560,196 - 5,838,058 59,398,254 - 59,398,254 Net income for the year - - - - - - 8,887,338 8,887,338 - 8,887,338 Provision of statutory reserve - - - - 888,734 - (888,734 ) - - - Reorganization in February 2024 - - - (52,000,000 ) - - (7,098,500 ) (59,098,500 ) - (59,098,500 ) Foreign currency translation adjustment - (151 ) 151 - - - - - - - Balance as of March 31, 2024 20,011,132 14,449 (14,449 ) - 2,448,930 - 6,738,162 9,187,092 - 9,187,092 Balance as of September 30, 2024 20,011,132 14,043 (14,043 ) - 3,267,815 - 14,108,126 17,375,941 - 17,375,941 Net income for the year - - - - - - 11,566,664 11,566,664 - 11,566,664 Provision of statutory reserve - - - - 1,156,666 - (1,156,666 ) - - - Foreign currency translation adjustment - 478 (478 ) - - - - - - - Balance as of March 31, 2025 20,011,132 14,521 (14,521 ) - 4,424,481 - 24,518,124 28,942,605 - 28,942,605