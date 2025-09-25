Everything Blockchain, Inc.: Everything Blockchain (OTC: EBZT) Launches AI Lab and Advances Shareholder-Linked Token Initiative

Jacksonville, Florida, Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Everything Blockchain Inc. (OTC: EBZT), a public company building a simple single-ticker vehicle for digital asset exposure, today announced the launch of its AI Lab for Autonomous Finance and confirmed that it is advancing plans for a shareholder-linked token, subject to regulatory and shareholder approvals. These initiatives underscore EBZT's commitment to positioning the Company as the straightforward way to participate in the growth of the digital economy.

Simplifying Access to the Digital Asset Economy

The digital assets industry is expanding rapidly, yet everyday investors remain shut out by thousands of tokens, fragmented platforms, and high barriers to entry. EBZT proves a simple alternative: one public stock that provides diversified exposure to digital assets without requiring the management of individual coins or wallets.





The AI Lab: Unlocking Automated Yield for the Stablecoin Era

Everything Blockchain's new AI Lab will focus on pioneering technology that automates yield generation and treasury management. The Lab's first project is an AI agent, code-named Clover Mint, that scans blockchain markets around the clock, identifies yield opportunities, and automatically deploys capital within defined risk parameters. What once required advanced DeFi skills and constant monitoring is now packaged into a single, AI-powered vehicle.

A public demonstration of Clover Mint is scheduled for November 2025, marking a near-term milestone for investors. As stablecoins, now a ~$300 billion market, continue to anchor crypto liquidity, EBZT's goal is to become the public-market vehicle for capturing stablecoin-driven income streams.

Shareholder-Linked Token: Expanding Investor Participation

In parallel, EBZT is exploring a shareholder-linked token that, if approved, would introduce new ways for investors to participate in the Company's growth. The initiative is designed to:

Deepen alignment between EBZT and its shareholders.

Create hybrid exposure across equity and tokenized income opportunities.

Expand EBZT's visibility within the global blockchain ecosystem.

Looking Ahead

With its AI demo on the horizon, audit completion on track, and token initiative under review, EBZT is executing multiple catalysts designed to unlock value in the months ahead. The Company aims to establish itself as:

The Growth Play - exposure to the expanding digital asset economy.

The Income Play - conservative, stablecoin-linked yield strategies.

The Accessible Play - a regulated stock that simplifies crypto entry for everyday investors.





About Everything Blockchain, Inc. (OTC: EBZT)

Everything Blockchain, Inc. is building a public vehicle designed to give investors a simple, single-ticker way to participate in the digital asset ecosystem. The Company combines diversified exposure to digital assets with conservative yield strategies and has launched AI Lab for Autonomous Finance to pioneer automated systems for treasury and income management.

Governance & Oversight

EBZT emphasizes conservative risk management with strict custody standards, vetted partners, and transparent reporting. All strategies operate within defined limits to safeguard principal while targeting attractive risk-adjust returns

For more information, visit: www.everythingblockchain.io

