Tungray Technologies Inc Announces Results of 2025 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

SINGAPORE, Sept. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tungray Technologies Inc (Nasdaq: TRSG) (the "Company" or "TRSG"), a global Engineer-to-Order (ETO) company, today announced the results of the Company's 2025 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Annual Meeting") held at 10:00 a.m. local time, September 20, 2025 (or 10:00 p.m. Eastern Time, September 19, 2025), at its executive office in Singapore, and virtually by teleconference.

At the Annual Meeting, shareholders of the Company:

Re-elected all current five directors, each to hold office until the next Annual General Meeting or until their successors are duly elected and qualified; Ratified the appointment of Guangdong Prouden CPAs GP as the independent registered public accounting firm of the Company for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2025; and Approved the Tungray Technologies Inc 2025 Equity Incentive Plan.

