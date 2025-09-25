Greene Concepts Inc.: Greene Concepts Partners with Keychain to Accelerate CPG Manufacturing Growth

MARION, NORTH CAROLINA / ACCESS Newswire / September 25, 2025 / Greene Concepts Inc. (OTCID:INKW), owner and operator of a 60,000-square foot bottling and beverage facility, today announced it has finalized a contract with Keychain, the leading AI-powered CPG (consumer packaged goods) manufacturing platform, to join its network of vetted suppliers. This agreement enhances Greene Concepts' ability to attract new bottling and co-packing opportunities while creating value for shareholders through expanded market visibility and scalable operations.

Keychain connects brands, retailers, and manufacturers across the CPG industry. Powered by AI and an extensive database, the platform matches product specifications with more than 30,000 manufacturers and 20,000 brands, supporting over $1 billion in monthly manufacturing projects.

Keychain also streamlines sourcing, specification documentation, and workflow management, helping brands bring products to market faster and with greater transparency.

Why This Matters for Greene Concepts

Greater Market Reach: Keychain exposes Greene Concepts' bottling and co-packing services to a large network of brands and retailers.

Credibility & Efficiency: Keychain-vetted status signals strong compliance, quality, and capacity, while shortening project onboarding times.

Shareholder Value: Increased visibility and project flow drive higher facility utilization, revenue growth, and long-term scalability.

Executive Commentary

"Partnering with Keychain positions Greene Concepts for continued growth by making our capabilities more accessible to brands seeking premium bottling and co-packing solutions," said Lenny Greene, President & CEO of Greene Concepts. "This is especially meaningful given our unlimited access to clean, fresh artesian spring water."

"Our bottling expertise and commitment to quality make us a strong addition to the Keychain network," Greene added. "We appreciate Oisin Hanrahan and the Keychain team for their support as we join the platform - one we believe will generate exceptional sales and growth opportunities."

About Greene Concepts, Inc.

Greene Concepts, Inc. (https://www.greeneconcepts.com) is a publicly traded company whose purpose is to provide the world with high-quality, healthy and enhanced beverage choices that meet the nutritional needs of its consumers while refreshing their mind, body and spirit. The Company's flagship product, Be Water, is a premium artesian bottled water that supports total body health and wellness. Greene Concepts' beverage and bottling plant is located in Marion, North Carolina, and their water is ethically sourced from spring and artesian wells that are fed from a natural aquifer located deep beneath the Blue Ridge Mountains. Greene Concepts continues to develop and market premium beverage brands designed to enhance the daily lives of consumers.

