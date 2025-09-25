Anzeige
Donnerstag, 25.09.2025
PR Newswire
25.09.2025 13:54 Uhr
106 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Portfolio Holdings as at 31 August 2025

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 25

Global Opportunities Trust plc ('the Company')

Legal Entity Identifier: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58

Monthly Portfolio Update

As at 31 August 2025, the Net Assets of the Company were £114.2m.

Portfolio Holdings as at 31 August 2025

Rank

Company

Sector

Country of Incorporation

% of Net Assets

1

AVI Japanese Special Situations Fund*

Financials

Japan

9.9

2

Volunteer Park Capital Fund SCSp**

Financials

Luxembourg

6.9

3

Unilever

Consumer Staples

United Kingdom

3.1

4

Alibaba Group

Consumer Discretionary

Hong Kong

3.0

5

Orange

Communication Services

France

2.8

6

Dassault Aviation

Industrials

France

2.8

7

Qinetiq

Industrials

United Kingdom

2.5

8

Jet2

Industrials

United Kingdom

2.4

9

RTX

Industrials

United States

2.3

10

Danieli

Industrials

Italy

2.0

11

TotalEnergies

Energy

France

1.9

12

General Dynamics

Industrials

United States

1.8

13

Terveystalo

Health Care

Finland

1.7

14

Sanofi

Health Care

France

1.5

15

Bakkafrost

Consumer Staples

Denmark

1.5

16

ENI

Energy

Italy

1.5

17

Azelis Group

Materials

Belgium

1.4

18

Verizon Communications

Communication Services

United States

1.3

19

Intel

Information Technology

United States

1.3

20

GQG Partners Inc.

Financials

United States

1.2

21

Breedon Group

Materials

United Kingdom

1.2

22

Nestle

Consumer Staples

Switzerland

1.1

23

Kalmar

Industrials

Finland

0.9

24

Philips

Health Care

Netherlands

0.8

Total equity investments

56.8

Cash and other net assets

43.2

Net assets

100.0

* Sub-Fund of Gateway UCITS Funds PLC

**Luxembourg Special Limited Partnership

Geographical Distribution as at 31 August 2025

% of Net Assets

Europe ex UK

19.9

Japan

9.9

United Kingdom

9.2

Americas: Direct Equities

7.9

Americas: Private Equity Fund

6.9

Asia Pacific ex Japan

3.0

Liquidity funds, cash and other net assets

43.2

100.0

Sector Distribution as at 31 August 2025

% of Net Assets

Financials: Japan Fund

9.9

Financials: Private Equity Fund

6.9

Financials: Direct Equities

1.2

Total Financials

18.0

Industrials

14.7

Consumer Staples

5.7

Communication Services

4.1

Health Care

4.0

Energy

3.4

Consumer Discretionary

3.0

Materials

2.6

Information Technology

1.3

Liquidity funds, cash and other net assets

43.2

100.0

The geographical distribution is based on each investment's principal stock exchange listing or domicile, except in instances where this would not give a proper indication of where its activities predominate.

The portfolio holdings and distribution of assets can also be viewed on the Company's website at globalopportunitiestrust.com

For further information please contact:

Juniper Partners Limited

Company Secretary

Telephone: 0131 378 0500

25 September 2025


