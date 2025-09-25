Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Portfolio Holdings as at 31 August 2025
LONDON, United Kingdom, September 25
Global Opportunities Trust plc ('the Company')
Legal Entity Identifier: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58
Monthly Portfolio Update
As at 31 August 2025, the Net Assets of the Company were £114.2m.
Portfolio Holdings as at 31 August 2025
Rank
Company
Sector
Country of Incorporation
% of Net Assets
1
AVI Japanese Special Situations Fund*
Financials
Japan
9.9
2
Volunteer Park Capital Fund SCSp**
Financials
Luxembourg
6.9
3
Unilever
Consumer Staples
United Kingdom
3.1
4
Alibaba Group
Consumer Discretionary
Hong Kong
3.0
5
Orange
Communication Services
France
2.8
6
Dassault Aviation
Industrials
France
2.8
7
Qinetiq
Industrials
United Kingdom
2.5
8
Jet2
Industrials
United Kingdom
2.4
9
RTX
Industrials
United States
2.3
10
Danieli
Industrials
Italy
2.0
11
TotalEnergies
Energy
France
1.9
12
General Dynamics
Industrials
United States
1.8
13
Terveystalo
Health Care
Finland
1.7
14
Sanofi
Health Care
France
1.5
15
Bakkafrost
Consumer Staples
Denmark
1.5
16
ENI
Energy
Italy
1.5
17
Azelis Group
Materials
Belgium
1.4
18
Verizon Communications
Communication Services
United States
1.3
19
Intel
Information Technology
United States
1.3
20
GQG Partners Inc.
Financials
United States
1.2
21
Breedon Group
Materials
United Kingdom
1.2
22
Nestle
Consumer Staples
Switzerland
1.1
23
Kalmar
Industrials
Finland
0.9
24
Philips
Health Care
Netherlands
0.8
Total equity investments
56.8
Cash and other net assets
43.2
Net assets
100.0
* Sub-Fund of Gateway UCITS Funds PLC
**Luxembourg Special Limited Partnership
Geographical Distribution as at 31 August 2025
% of Net Assets
Europe ex UK
19.9
Japan
9.9
United Kingdom
9.2
Americas: Direct Equities
7.9
Americas: Private Equity Fund
6.9
Asia Pacific ex Japan
3.0
Liquidity funds, cash and other net assets
43.2
100.0
Sector Distribution as at 31 August 2025
% of Net Assets
Financials: Japan Fund
9.9
Financials: Private Equity Fund
6.9
Financials: Direct Equities
1.2
Total Financials
18.0
Industrials
14.7
Consumer Staples
5.7
Communication Services
4.1
Health Care
4.0
Energy
3.4
Consumer Discretionary
3.0
Materials
2.6
Information Technology
1.3
Liquidity funds, cash and other net assets
43.2
100.0
The geographical distribution is based on each investment's principal stock exchange listing or domicile, except in instances where this would not give a proper indication of where its activities predominate.
The portfolio holdings and distribution of assets can also be viewed on the Company's website at globalopportunitiestrust.com
25 September 2025