Smile CDR Inc.: Smile Digital Health Pledges Foundational Technology Support to Power the CMS Health Tech Ecosystem

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / September 25, 2025 / Smile Digital Health, a provider of enterprise-grade, open-framework health data solutions, today announced its commitment to support the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) Health Tech Ecosystem initiative as a foundational technology partner. Smile's HL7® FHIR®-based data platform enables payers, providers, and health tech innovators to become successful CMS Aligned Networks, accelerating secure, patient-centric data exchange across the U.S. healthcare system.

Smile Digital Health Logo

As a health technology company, Smile Digital Health's goal is to reduce barriers between information and care. We harness the power of open standards to build health IT solutions that deliver an interoperable, FHIR®1-first Health Data Fabric.

This voluntary initiative calls on industry leaders to align with the CMS Interoperability Framework, a goal Smile Digital Health has long advanced through both technology and leadership. This commitment continues Smile's proven track record of enabling better global health through open standards and modern digital infrastructure.

"Smile Digital Health has been at the forefront of advocating for and building the technology to make interoperability a reality. The CMS Health Tech Ecosystem initiative is a powerful catalyst for the change we've long championed," said Duncan Weatherston, CEO of Smile Digital Health and co-chair of the HL7 FHIR at Scale Taskforce (F.A.S.T.). "This isn't just about technology; it's about fundamentally re-architecting healthcare around the patient. By leveraging open standards like FHIR, we can finally break down the data silos that hinder progress and empower both patients and providers with the information they need, when they need it."

Proven Platform Capabilities for the Ecosystem

Smile Digital Health's platform already supports the key goals of the CMS initiative, empowering partners to:

Accelerate FHIR Adoption: Actively supporting data ingestion, transformation, and exchange using HL7® FHIR®, with over 100 million American lives managed .

Empower Patient Access: Enabling secure, app-based access to comprehensive health records, giving patients control over their data from multiple sources.

Enhance Provider Workflows: Delivering real-time, longitudinal patient data at the point of care.

Drive Collaborative Innovation: Providing the technical foundation for networks to co-develop implementation guides and best practices, ensuring secure, standards-based interoperability.

Smile Digital Health also supports CMS's broader infrastructure priorities, including the Medicare.gov app library, national provider directory API, and identity modernization tools that advance secure digital health access.

About Smile Digital Health

Smile Digital Health is a FHIR®-first health data solutions company that provides the most advanced platform for managing and exchanging healthcare data. Smile helps healthcare organizations drive better patient outcomes, improve operational efficiency, and foster deeper collaboration across the healthcare ecosystem. Our enterprise-grade, open framework data platform drives data unification, enrichment, and elevation while ensuring compliance with industry mandates. We equip healthcare providers, payers, researchers, and life sciences organizations for a connected future beyond legacy systems, unlocking new value through the intelligent use of information, and creating BetterGlobalHealth overall. For more information, visit SmileDigitalHealth.com or on LinkedIn .

SOURCE: Smile CDR Inc. (doing business as Smile Digital Health)

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/smile-digital-health-pledges-foundational-technology-support-to-power-1074410