Dispel Recognized as Gartner Cool Vendor in Cyber-Physical Systems Security 2025

Report highlights industry growth toward proactive defense, asset-centric protection, and rapid recovery-priorities Dispel's CPS remote access platform supports.

AUSTIN, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / September 25, 2025 / Dispel, the leader in Secure Remote Access (SRA) for Operational Technology (OT), has been recognized in the Gartner® Cool VendorsTM in Cyber-Physical Systems Security, 2025 report, which highlights five innovative vendors that are leading the way.

The report notes "The increasing interconnectedness of CPS environments has broadened the attack surface beyond internal systems to include third-party vendors and remote operators. Secure remote access, granular access control, and supply chain visibility are critical components of a comprehensive security strategy."

"We are honored to be named a Gartner Cool Vendor in Cyber-Physical Systems Security. We believe this recognition validates the success of our mission to help industrial organizations secure and modernize their operations without adding friction," said Ethan Schmertzler, Co-CEO of Dispel. "As CPS environments become more interconnected, OT secure remote access is no longer optional - it's the bridge that enables resilience, efficiency, and productivity."

Why Dispel Was Recognized

The report discusses how "As CPS environments become more connected, secure access-especially for remote operators and third-party vendors-and granular control of who accesses what becomes critical."

The Dispel Zero Trust Engine is purpose-built to address these needs-delivering tailored secure remote access, workflow automation, and built-in compliance to help industrial organizations strengthen resilience while maintaining operational efficiency.

These strengths support the needs of manufacturers, utilities, OEMs, and energy operators working to secure remote workforces, streamline vendor management, and reduce compliance risk-without adding operational drag.

To explore the full Gartner analysis, download the report: Cool Vendors in Cyber-Physical Systems Security, 2025

Gartner, Cool Vendors in Cyber-Physical Systems Security, Katell Thielemann, 18 September 2025

About Dispel

Dispel redefines how industrial organizations connect to OT. The Dispel Zero Trust Engine establishes a secure, scalable connectivity layer across all makes and models of equipment-enabling OT secure remote access and industrial data streaming, even in the most complex environments. Founded in 2015, Dispel pioneered network-level MTD, holds 43+ patents, and protects $500B in manufactured goods and 54M utility users worldwide. Designed for how OT really works. Learn more at dispel.com

