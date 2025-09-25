11 Company Presentations Today at The MicroCap Rodeo Conference

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / September 25, 2025 / The MicroCap Rodeo Conference is live today, featuring presentations from the CEOs and executive management teams of 11 dynamic microcap companies across a wide range of industries.
Investors will have the opportunity to hear directly from company leadership, explore growth strategies, and identify compelling stock ideas. Please see the schedule and links to access below.
Conference Schedule - Thursday, September 25, 2025 (All times ET):
9:30 AM
Lifetime Brands, Inc.
LCUT
Nasdaq
View presentation
10:00 AM
Nutribrand, Inc.
NTRB
Nasdaq
View Presentation
10:30 AM
Northstar Clean Technologies Inc.
ROOF.V
TSXV
View Presentation
11:00 AM
Ocean Power Technologies, Inc.
OPTT
NYSE
View Presentation
11:30AM-12:15PM
Mark Malek
CIO, Siebert.NXT
"Outlook for Small Caps: Why Now, What Next, and Where to Look"
View Presentation
1:00 PM
Gevo, Inc.
GEVO
Nasdaq
View Presentation
1:30 PM
Tego Cyber Inc.
TGCB
OTC
View Presentation
2:00 PM
Aytu BioPharma, Inc.
AYTU
Nasdaq
View Presentation
2:30 PM
Sally's Apizza
Private
View Presentation
3:00 PM
TEN Holdings. Inc
XHLD
Nasdaq
View Presentation
3:30 PM
Xcyte Digital Corp.
XCYT.V
TSXV
View Presentation
4:00 PM
Sparta Commercial Services Inc.
SRCO
OTC
View Presentation
About The MicroCap Rodeo
The MicroCap Rodeo Conferences are unique in that they are organized by money managers and investors, for money managers and investors. Each event brings together a carefully curated group of companies with institutional investors in an intimate and highly focused setting.
For more information and access to presentations, please visit:
info@microcaprodeo.com
www.microcaprodeo.com
