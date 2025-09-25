11 Company Presentations Today at The MicroCap Rodeo Conference

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / September 25, 2025 / The MicroCap Rodeo Conference is live today, featuring presentations from the CEOs and executive management teams of 11 dynamic microcap companies across a wide range of industries.

Investors will have the opportunity to hear directly from company leadership, explore growth strategies, and identify compelling stock ideas. Please see the schedule and links to access below.

Conference Schedule - Thursday, September 25, 2025 (All times ET):

9:30 AM Lifetime Brands, Inc. LCUT Nasdaq View presentation 10:00 AM Nutribrand, Inc. NTRB Nasdaq View Presentation 10:30 AM Northstar Clean Technologies Inc. ROOF.V TSXV View Presentation 11:00 AM Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. OPTT NYSE View Presentation 11:30AM-12:15PM Mark Malek CIO, Siebert.NXT "Outlook for Small Caps: Why Now, What Next, and Where to Look" View Presentation 1:00 PM Gevo, Inc. GEVO Nasdaq View Presentation 1:30 PM Tego Cyber Inc. TGCB OTC View Presentation 2:00 PM Aytu BioPharma, Inc. AYTU Nasdaq View Presentation 2:30 PM Sally's Apizza Private View Presentation 3:00 PM TEN Holdings. Inc XHLD Nasdaq View Presentation 3:30 PM Xcyte Digital Corp. XCYT.V TSXV View Presentation 4:00 PM Sparta Commercial Services Inc. SRCO OTC View Presentation

About The MicroCap Rodeo

The MicroCap Rodeo Conferences are unique in that they are organized by money managers and investors, for money managers and investors. Each event brings together a carefully curated group of companies with institutional investors in an intimate and highly focused setting.

