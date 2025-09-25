Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 25.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Geheime Börsenchance: Ist das die bedeutendste Kupferentdeckung Kanadas?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
25.09.2025 14:02 Uhr
77 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

11 Company Presentations Today at The MicroCap Rodeo Conference

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / September 25, 2025 / The MicroCap Rodeo Conference is live today, featuring presentations from the CEOs and executive management teams of 11 dynamic microcap companies across a wide range of industries.

Investors will have the opportunity to hear directly from company leadership, explore growth strategies, and identify compelling stock ideas. Please see the schedule and links to access below.

Conference Schedule - Thursday, September 25, 2025 (All times ET):

9:30 AM

Lifetime Brands, Inc.

LCUT

Nasdaq

View presentation

10:00 AM

Nutribrand, Inc.

NTRB

Nasdaq

View Presentation

10:30 AM

Northstar Clean Technologies Inc.

ROOF.V

TSXV

View Presentation

11:00 AM

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc.

OPTT

NYSE

View Presentation

11:30AM-12:15PM

Mark Malek

CIO, Siebert.NXT

"Outlook for Small Caps: Why Now, What Next, and Where to Look"

View Presentation

1:00 PM

Gevo, Inc.

GEVO

Nasdaq

View Presentation

1:30 PM

Tego Cyber Inc.

TGCB

OTC

View Presentation

2:00 PM

Aytu BioPharma, Inc.

AYTU

Nasdaq

View Presentation

2:30 PM

Sally's Apizza

Private

View Presentation

3:00 PM

TEN Holdings. Inc

XHLD

Nasdaq

View Presentation

3:30 PM

Xcyte Digital Corp.

XCYT.V

TSXV

View Presentation

4:00 PM

Sparta Commercial Services Inc.

SRCO

OTC

View Presentation

About The MicroCap Rodeo

The MicroCap Rodeo Conferences are unique in that they are organized by money managers and investors, for money managers and investors. Each event brings together a carefully curated group of companies with institutional investors in an intimate and highly focused setting.

For more information and access to presentations, please visit:
info@microcaprodeo.com
www.microcaprodeo.com

SOURCE: MicroCap Rodeo



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/11-company-presentations-today-at-the-microcap-rodeo-conference-1078048

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.