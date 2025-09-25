Lake Forest, California--(Newsfile Corp. - September 25, 2025) - Rekovar, Inc., a healthcare technology company dedicated to improving outcomes for newborns in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), today announced it has been named a finalist for the ones to watch category at Octane's 2025 High Tech Awards. The winners will be announced at a gala ceremony on September 25, 2025, at the AV Irvine in Irvine, California.

"The level of innovation and leadership demonstrated by this year's High Tech Awards finalists is truly exceptional," said Rita Battocchio, Head of Signature Events at Octane OC. "Each nominee represents the very best of Southern California's thriving technology and life sciences ecosystem, and we are proud to celebrate their remarkable achievements."

The High Tech Awards celebrate and recognize those individuals and companies who make Orange County a center of technology and medical technology innovation.

About Rekovar, Inc.

Rekovar is a health tech startup dedicated to advancing neonatal care, with a special focus on infants affected by Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome (NAS)-a condition resulting from prenatal opioid exposure. The company is developing a smart, AI-powered platform that integrates audio, visual, and physiological data to enable continuous, real-time monitoring in the NICU. Rekovar is currently conducting a multicenter clinical trial, having enrolled over 30 patients to train its AI algorithms. The goal is to automate a scoring system that assists clinicians in diagnosing NAS and optimizing treatment decisions. This innovation aims to enhance accuracy, reduce variability in care, and improve outcomes for vulnerable newborns. The company is targeting FDA approval for its wearable device and integrated system in the 2026-2027 fiscal year.

About the High Tech Awards

The High Tech Awards, produced annually by Octane, is Southern California's premier awards program celebrating achievement and leadership in the region's technology and life sciences industries.

SOURCE: OCTANE OC