Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - September 25, 2025) - VenHub Global Inc. ("VenHub" or the "Company"), a leader in unattended retail, announced today the opening of its new corporate headquarters and production facility in Las Vegas, Nevada. The new site, VenHub Las Vegas Corporate Offices, will serve as the Company's national hub for research and development, modular and mobile Smart Store design, logistics planning, customer support operations, and the management of large-scale production.

This move marks a significant milestone in VenHub's national expansion strategy as interest from municipalities, transportation hubs, enterprise partners, and consumer-facing locations across the United States continues to accelerate.

The opening of the Las Vegas Corporate Offices includes the relocation of key operations from Los Angeles and Pasadena, while preserving and expanding the Company's existing capabilities in California. Initial production from the Las Vegas facility is expected to begin in the fourth quarter of 2025, with phased production increases planned to meet VenHub's future Smart Store deployments.

"The opening of our new Las Vegas Corporate Offices provides us with additional capacity to consistently scale our operations," said Shahan Ohanessian, Founder & CEO of VenHub. "This new headquarters and production facility will support our growth and improve the speed, quality, and flexibility of our deployments. It allows our engineering, production, and support teams to work side-by-side in one cohesive environment, while positioning us closer to key markets."

Ohanessian continued, "We are addressing the increasing interest from city leaders, public agencies, enterprise partners, and operators. Having a base of operations in Las Vegas enhances our ability to deliver at scale, support multiple divisions of our business, and demonstrate what the future of retail looks like in real time."

The new Las Vegas Corporate Offices will also serve as a central hub for technology validation, showroom tours, field training, and partner demonstrations. It reflects VenHub's ongoing commitment to building not just Smart Stores, but the full infrastructure required to operate and support them across the country.

About VenHub

VenHub is building the retail infrastructure of the future. With a bold vision to modernize access to goods and services, VenHub delivers scalable, autonomous Smart Store technology across the U.S. and beyond. From major metro regions to rural towns, fixed units to mobile deployments, VenHub brings automation, intelligence, and convenience wherever people need it.

VenHub's AI-powered Smart Stores operate 24/7 with no on-site employees, adapting dynamically to customer behavior, local conditions, and operator settings. With a focus on safety, speed, and scalability, VenHub is setting the new global standard for retail that never sleeps. Following its Southern California expansion, VenHub is preparing deployments for transit hubs and commercial sites in major cities across North America, the Middle East, and Europe.

