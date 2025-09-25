WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS), a digital-led business transformation and services company, today announced that it has been recognized as a 'Leader' in Everest Group's 2025 Life Sciences AI and Analytics Services for Commercial PEAK Matrix® Assessment.

WNS' suite of technology-led and Gen AI-powered proprietary solutions, strong domain-centric analytics capabilities, innovative pricing models, and exceptional customer-centricity were cited as key contributors to its leadership position.

The company's expanding capabilities in advanced analytics were highlighted as a key differentiator, including Life Sciences expertise across channel effectiveness, competitive benchmarking, and patient data analytics. The report also notes WNS' acquisition of The Smart Cube as helping to deepen its digital-led capabilities in field force enablement, market intelligence, and competitive intelligence.

"The healthcare services industry continues to rapidly evolve with a focus on increased customer-centricity and advanced clinical data analysis to deliver superior patient outcomes. WNS' ability to combine AI, data, and analytics with our deep domain expertise has enabled us to collaborate with our clients to create patient-focused results that also improve efficiencies and optimize costs," said Keshav R. Murugesh, Group CEO, WNS.

"WNS' strong analytics capabilities, through its modular IP solutions, paired with innovative pricing models, client management, and effective talent management, enabling trusted, long-term client relationships have led to its recognition as a Leader in Everest Group's Life Sciences AI and Analytics Services for Commercial PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2025," said Durga Ambati, Practice Director, Everest Group.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS) is a digital-led business transformation and services company. WNS combines deep domain expertise with talent, technology, and AI to co-create innovative solutions for over 700 clients across various industries. WNS delivers an entire spectrum of solutions including industry-specific offerings, customer experience services, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics to re-imagine the digital future of businesses. As of June 30, 2025, WNS had 66,085 professionals across 65 delivery centers worldwide including facilities in Canada, China, Costa Rica, India, Malaysia, the Philippines, Poland, Romania, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Turkey, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

