FSP 3000 open line system and 100ZR+/400ZRE coherent pluggables anchor a live, multi-vendor 100G-800G demo on the show floor

Adtran also participated in the OIF Plugfest, validating multi-vendor interoperability with its 100ZR+ and 400ZRE coherent pluggables

Both activities highlight operational simplicity, resilience and open networking for cloud, AI and next-generation services

Adtran today announced its role in the OIF's open, multi-vendor interoperability demo at ECOC 2025 and highlighted its recent participation in the OIF Plugfest, where its 100ZR+ and 400ZRE coherent pluggables were validated across multiple hosts and platforms. On the ECOC show floor, 100Gbit/s, 400Gbit/s and 800Gbit/s signals generated by coherent pluggable optics will be transported over open line systems (OLS) in a disaggregated IPoDWDM environment. This includes a 300km Adtran FSP 3000 OLS multi-span link and Adtran 100ZR+ and 400ZRE coherent pluggable transceivers operating in third-party hosts and over both Adtran and third-party OLS. The live setup demonstrates how operators can scale capacity with simple turn-up and integrated visibility while preserving vendor choice. Together, these activities underscore Adtran's commitment to openness at both the system and module levels.

Adtran's FSP 3000 OLS and coherent pluggables are set to be major talking points at ECOC 2025.

"Open optical networking is most effective when it empowers operators with flexibility and seamless integration," said Ryan Schmidt, GM of optical transport at Adtran. "With our FSP 3000 open line system at the center of the ECOC demo, we're showcasing a reliable 300km multi-span link in a live multi-speed, multi-vendor environment, with simple activation and clear operational insight. This approach enables providers to expand capacity for cloud and AI workloads, reduce day-to-day complexity, improve energy efficiency and avoid vendor lock-in while choosing the right technology for each role in the network."

The ECOC showcase combines live demos and lab validation to show maturity in open optical networking. The FSP 3000 OLS delivers 100Gbit/s and 400Gbit/s services while supporting higher data rates up to 1.6Tbit/s. It uses high-resolution flexgrid and colorless ROADMs with bidirectional inline amplifiers, plus automation and integrated monitoring, including automated span equalization. The OIF demo also features Adtran's 100ZR+ and 400ZRE coherent pluggables operating over the FSP 3000 OLS in a multi-vendor setup. The OIF Plugfest, held ahead of ECOC, extended interoperability testing to the module layer, where Adtran's 100ZR+ and 400ZRE coherent pluggables were paired with diverse hosts and measurement systems. Adtran's 100ZR+ and 400ZRE offer 0dBm output for strong performance and low power consumption. These activities demonstrate resilience, operational efficiency and vendor choice for operators building networks for AI, cloud and next-generation services.

"Interoperability at the module level is essential for open, vendor-neutral networks," commented Ross Saunders, GM of Optical Engines, Adtran. "Our first-time participation in the OIF Plugfest validated the performance of our 100ZR+ and 400ZRE coherent pluggables across multiple vendors and platforms, with results captured in OIF event materials. This complements the live ECOC demo and underscores the growing industry momentum toward open, multi-vendor optical infrastructures, giving operators confidence that ZR optics from different suppliers will work together in real deployments. It helps de-risk rollouts, support flexible sourcing and keep options open as providers scale to keep pace with AI-driven and cloud-native applications."

Visitors to ECOC 2025 can view the OIF interoperability demo at booth C3425 from September 29 to October 1. Results from the OIF Plugfest will be published in OIF event materials following the show.

OIF at ECOC 2025: Bridging Gaps, Accelerating Innovation Through Industry-Wide Interoperability

Recognized for advancing interoperability, OIF returns to ECOC 2025 with a live, multi-vendor demo featuring 35 member companies. The demonstration spans optical, electrical, energy efficient and management interfaces, including 400ZR, 800ZR, OpenZR+, CEI-448G, CEI-224G, CEI-112G, Co-Packaging, CMIS, EEI and more. Through broad industry collaboration, OIF continues to close technical gaps and enable open, scalable networks. Visit OIF at booth C3425 or learn more at www.oiforum.com/meetings-events/oif-ecoc-2025.

