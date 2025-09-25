New Avetta Mobile app provides powerful supplier search capabilities combined with real-time, site-level supplier compliance and variance visibility

Avetta®, the leading provider of supply chain risk management (SCRM) software, today announced a new mobile experience for customers that puts the power of Avetta Connect directly into the field. The new Avetta Mobile app delivers intuitive search across connected suppliers plus site-specific visibility into supplier compliance and variance-giving clients instant access to critical information on any jobsite. The app was revealed at the Avetta Summit Series event taking place in London.

According to the Avetta Insights and Impact Report 2025, suppliers that were fully compliant with established safety standards experienced a 62% lower fatality rate than non-compliant suppliers. Ensuring that kind of compliance requires fast, reliable access to supplier readiness data where work is happening. By putting supplier search and compliance visibility directly onto field devices, Avetta Mobile empowers onsite teams to make faster, more confident decisions; reduce risk; eliminate friction; and cut down on escalations.

"Field decisions shouldn't have to wait to be made by someone at a desk," said Dawn Andre, Chief Product Officer at Avetta. "Our new mobile app puts trusted supplier and site data directly into the hands of those who need it most-people onsite-when they need it-in real time-to help them reduce risks while keeping operations running smoothly."

Avetta Mobile will be available in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store on October 6, 2025. At that time, customers with existing access to Avetta Connect can download the app and sign in from their mobile device using their single sign-on or site login to:

Find the right supplier fast: Easily search suppliers within their connected network, refining searches based on key criteria such as compliance status.

Easily search suppliers within their connected network, refining searches based on key criteria such as compliance status. View site readiness in real time: Instantly see the compliance status of suppliers at specific sites to support onsite decisions and audits.

Instantly see the compliance status of suppliers at specific sites to support onsite decisions and audits. Spot issues before they escalate: Detect compliance variances as they happen, minimizing operational risk and keeping every site inspection-ready.

Avetta Mobile is replacing the existing Avetta Worker Management app in both the Apple and Google app stores. Current users of Avetta Worker Management will be prompted to update to Avetta Mobile. Their login will remain the same and they will retain mobile access to all the functionality they benefited from in Avetta Worker Management.

To learn more, visit www.avetta.com.

About Avetta

The Avetta SaaS platform helps clients manage supply chain risk and their suppliers become more qualified for jobs. For hiring clients, we offer the world's largest supply chain risk management network to manage supplier safety, sustainability, worker competency and performance. We perform contractor prequalification and worker competency management across major industries all over the globe, including construction, energy, facilities, high tech, manufacturing, mining and telecom.

