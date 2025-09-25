Expanded capabilities that continue to push the boundaries of innovation-advancing drug delivery solutions for patients, customers, and consumers around the world

Aptar Pharma, a global leader in drug delivery and active material science solutions and services, today announced the opening of its new expanded R&D Center in Le Vaudreuil and Val-de-Reuil, France, which increases research and development capabilities across Aptar Pharma's proprietary drug delivery business.

On September 22, 2025, Aptar Pharma celebrated the official opening of its new state-of-the-art R&D Center. Nearly 100 guests attended the event, including local and regional officials, Aptar Pharma employees, and key members of the leadership team. Aptar Pharma President Gael Touya and Prescription Division President Alex Theodorakis led the celebration, which featured a ribbon-cutting ceremony and a guided tour of the facility. Underscoring the event's significance, Aptar Board member Isabel Marey-Semper was also in attendance, highlighting the strategic importance of the new center to Aptar's global innovation agenda.

This new R&D Center is on the site of Aptar's Le Vaudreuil and Val-de-Reuil manufacturing sites in France, and one of AptarGroup's 11 global innovation centers. This expansion reflects Aptar's commitment to innovation and strategic focus on research and development. Today, over 10% of Aptar Pharma's global workforce is dedicated to R&D, supported by a robust portfolio of nearly 4,700 active and pending patents worldwide.

Fully operational since July 2025, Aptar Pharma's new 3,000-square-meter (32,000-square-foot) R&D Center houses 170 employees dedicated to advancing pharmaceutical innovation. Designed to foster adaptability and collaboration, the two-story facility features open, sky-lit spaces and integrates cutting-edge technologies including digital simulation, rapid prototyping, predictive modelling, data utilization and artificial intelligence. These capabilities accelerate and de-risk the development and market launch of next-generation drug delivery solutions.

The Center is equipped with rooftop solar panels, a heat recovery unit, a rainwater harvesting system as well as other features in line with Aptar's sustainable building guidelines. The installation of solar panels will provide up to 30% of the anticipated total electricity consumption of the building.

Aptar Pharma's commitment to R&D and Innovation

This expanded R&D Center is a direct response by Aptar Pharma to the growing need for innovative drug dosing and dispensing solutions across a broader range of therapeutic areas.

"Innovation is at the heart of everything we do," said Alex Theodorakis, President of Aptar Pharma Prescription. "Our strong emphasis on research and development drives the creation of affordable, sustainable and forward-thinking drug delivery solutions and connected devices. At the same time, we're continuously evolving existing products to meet emerging market needs and customer expectations. This new state-of-the-art R&D Center empowers us to accelerate meaningful innovation and deliver differentiated value to the pharmaceutical industry."

The new center demonstrates Aptar's commitment to the role of innovation in providing high-value, precision drug delivery solutions to benefit customers, patients and consumers.

Part of Aptar's Innovation Excellence Pillar

Aptar operates 11 Innovation Centers worldwide, including this expanded R&D center in Le Vaudreuil Val-de-Reuil, France.

"Research and development is a key differentiator and competitive strength for Aptar Pharma," stated Gael Touya, Aptar Pharma President. "We push the boundaries with innovations that will create added value and significant differentiation, helping our clients offer the best treatment experiences and health outcomes for patients."

Aptar Pharma is a trusted partner in drug delivery, offering innovative solutions across nasal, pulmonary, dermal, eyecare and injectable routes. With decades of experience and a commitment to patient-first design, Aptar Pharma enables pharmaceutical and healthcare companies to accelerate development and improve outcomes for patients and consumers around the world.

Aptar Pharma is part of AptarGroup, Inc., a global leader in drug and consumer product dosing, dispensing and protection technologies. Aptar serves a number of attractive end markets including pharmaceutical, beauty, food, beverage, personal care and home care. Using market expertise, proprietary design, engineering and science to create innovative solutions for many of the world's leading brands, Aptar in turn makes a meaningful difference in the lives, looks, health and homes of millions of patients and consumers around the world. Aptar is headquartered in Crystal Lake, Illinois and has more than 13,000 dedicated employees in 20 countries. For more information, visit www.aptar.com.

