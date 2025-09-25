Anzeige
Donnerstag, 25.09.2025
Geheime Börsenchance: Ist das die bedeutendste Kupferentdeckung Kanadas?
25.09.2025 14:06 Uhr
MyComplianceOffice Named 2025 Communications Monitoring Category Leader by Chartis Research

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MCO (MyComplianceOffice), a leading provider of compliance management software for global financial services firms, has been named a 2025 Communications Monitoring Category Leader by industry analyst Chartis Research.

MyComplianceOffice Logo

The 2025 Surveillance Platforms Report highlights standout technology in a rapidly evolving communications surveillance market, evaluating solutions on criteria including detection capabilities, search and analysis, analytics, and scalability to meet the compliance needs of global financial institutions.

"By offering automated data capture and configurable alerting, MyComplianceOffice helps firms identify potential conflicts of interest or market abuse," said Phil Mackenzie, Senior Research Principal at Chartis. "Its unique ability to combine these features with centralized data management and workflow automation is reflected in its Category Leader position in Chartis' Communications Monitoring quadrant."

This recognition underscores MCO's ongoing commitment to advancing its eComms Compliance solutions, eComms Keep and eComms Review, to deliver capabilities that help compliance teams worldwide manage risk, meet regulatory obligations, and strengthen internal controls.

Product innovations introduced this year include:

  • ConceptAI Risk Detection: GenAI-powered detection that interprets plain-language communication concepts (in any language), reducing reliance on rigid rules and cutting administrative overhead while expanding risk coverage.
  • Communications Analytics Dashboards: Multi-dimensional dashboards that give compliance teams clear visibility into communication trends, alerted risks, and supervisory activity - making it easier to assess exposure and strengthen organizational controls.
  • Email Thread Intelligence: Consolidation of email threads to eliminate up to 40% of redundant compliance reviews, ensuring reviewers only revisit conversations when content or participants meaningfully change.
  • Unmapped Messages Discovery: Rapid identification of risk blind spots caused by journaled messages involving unknown participants, with streamlined workflows to apply the proper retention and monitoring policies.

"We're honored to be once again named a Category Leader by Chartis," said Sean Sullivan, VP of Product for Communications Compliance Solutions at MCO. "This recognition reflects the trust our clients place in us and our leadership in helping firms reduce communication risk. From AI-driven risk detection to advanced analytics, MCO eComms empowers compliance teams to work smarter and strengthen organizational controls worldwide."

About MCO
MCO (MyComplianceOffice) provides a single platform for compliance management that enables global financial services firms to operate efficiently, ethically, and compliantly.

Financial services firms worldwide use MyComplianceOffice for comprehensive communications monitoring and management compliance with regulatory and recordkeeping requirements.

Learn more at mco.mycomplianceoffice.com.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2782052/MyComplianceOffice_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mycomplianceoffice-named-2025-communications-monitoring-category-leader-by-chartis-research-302567026.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
