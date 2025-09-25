Zifo Technologies: Zifo's AI Blueprints for Clinical Research Honored in CDISC Challenge

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and CAMBRIDGE, England and CHENNAI, India, Sept. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zifo, a leading global enabler of AI and data-driven enterprise informatics for science-driven organizations, has been named runner-up in the prestigious CDISC 2025 AI Innovation Challenge for its approach in two key clinical research areas: creating a unified data model for study design and developing a comprehensive system for tracking the lineage of clinical data.

The recognition by Clinical Data Interchange Standards Consortium (CDISC) highlights Zifo's commitment to leverage its Scientific expertise and AI to contribute to better outcomes and ROI across the entire biopharma value chain -- from R&D to clinical to manufacturing.

The AI Innovation Challenge, hosted by CDISC -- the global body that creates standards to make clinical research data easier to collect, share, and understand -- recognizes innovative solutions that leverage AI and CDISC standards to address key pain points in the clinical research landscape.

Zifo's AI blueprints streamline the complex process of clinical study design and ensure end-to-end data integrity and transparency, which are essential for accelerating drug development and securing regulatory approval.

"We are honored to be recognized by CDISC for our contributions to the AI Innovation Challenge," said Deepak Ananthan, Head of Clinical Services and AI Scaling at Zifo. "Thisachievement is a testament to our team's scientific expertise combined with AI know-how that addresses the real-world challenges faced by the clinical research community. We are proud to be at the forefront of leveraging AI and CDISC standards to streamline processes and accelerate the development of life-saving therapies."

CDISC Judges Commend Zifo's Innovative Solutions

In Use Case 1 (USDM), Zifo was lauded for its well-designed, USDM-driven application that seamlessly integrates CDISC standards and Biomedical Concepts. Judges commended the solution's intuitive workflows and advanced features, including validation and traceability, noting its strong potential to drive significant value and impact in the industry.

For Use Case 3 (Semantic Traceability), Zifo's solution was praised as a comprehensive and AI-driven approach to traceability. The innovative platform unifies a diverse range of elements -- from protocols and CRFs to SDTM, ADaM, TLFs, Biomedical Concepts, and USDM -- into an interactive lineage explorer. The judges highlighted the solution's ambitious scope and innovative use of standards, positioning it as a breakthrough for advancing digital transformation in clinical research.

In the email announcing the award, CDISC applauded Zifo for being recognized as a runner-up and especially thanked the team for submitting solutions across all three use cases. They noted that Zifo's dedication and breadth of effort truly stood out, demonstrating remarkable commitment to the Challenge. It is commendable that the team was selected as the runner-up in both Use Cases 1 and 3.

Zifo has been invited to present its AI solution -- Use Case 1 and Use Case 3 -- at the CDISC U.S. Interchange in Nashville on Monday, October 13, providing the company an opportunity to showcase its work to the broader community.

About Zifo

Zifo is the leading global enabler of AI and data-driven enterprise informatics for science-driven organizations. With extensive solutions and services expertise spanning research, development, manufacturing, and clinical domains, we serve various industries, including pharma, biotech, chemicals, food and beverage, oil and gas, and FMCG. Trusted by over 190 science-focused organizations worldwide, Zifo is the partner of choice for advancing digital scientific innovation. For more information, visit https://www.zifornd.com.

About CDISC

CDISC is a 501(c)(3) global non-profit charitable organization that streamlines research and enables connections to healthcare through the development of clinical research data standards. CDISC has developed a suite of standards to support clinical research from protocol through analysis and reporting. CDISC standards make it possible for data to speak the same language, empowering simple data collection and private sharing that makes the most of the valuable information offered by patients participating in research studies around the globe. https://www.cdisc.org/

