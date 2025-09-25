PHSC Plc - Results of AGM
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, September 25
25 September 2025
PHSC PLC
("PHSC" or the "Company")
Results of Annual General Meeting ("AGM")
PHSC (AIM: PHSC), a leading provider of health, safety, hygiene and environmental consultancy services and security solutions to the public and private sectors, announces that at its AGM held earlier today, resolutions 1 to 6 and 8 were passed while resolution 7, relating to the allotment of shares without applying statutory pre-emption rights, was not passed. Therefore, should the Board wish to allot shares in this manner before next year's AGM, it will need to seek prior shareholder approval at a general meeting.
The full results of the poll vote on each resolution are set out below:
Resolution
Votes For*
% of votes cast**
Votes Against
% of votes cast**
Total votes cast**
Votes withheld**
Ordinary Resolutions
1. To receive the Annual Report and Accounts
5,068,862
100.00
0
0.00
5,068,862
0
2. To elect Frank Moxon as a director
5,068,862
100.00
0
0.00
5,068,862
0
3. To re-elect Nicola Coote as a director
5,068,862
100.00
0
0.00
5,068,862
0
4. To re-elect Lorraine Young as a director
5,068,862
100.00
0
0.00
5,068,862
0
5. To reappoint Crowe UK LLP as auditors and authorise their remuneration
5,068,862
100.00
0
0.00
5,068,862
0
6. To authorise the Directors to allot shares
3,168,860
62.52
1,900,002
37.48
5,068,862
0
Special Resolutions
7. To authorise the Directors to disapply pre-emption rights
2,893,460
57.08
2,175,402
42.92
5,068,862
0
8. To authorise the Company to buy back its own shares
5,068,860
100.00
2
0.00
5,068,862
0
Notes:
* - Votes "For" include votes giving the Chair discretion.
** - A "Vote withheld" is not a vote in law and has not been counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes "For" and "Against" a particular resolution.
A total of 49.30% of issued share capital was voted at the AGM.
Total Voting Rights
The Company's issued share capital consists of 10,280,853 Ordinary Shares and the Company holds no Ordinary Shares in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 10,280,853.
For further information please contact:
PHSC plc
Lorraine Young (Chair) Tel: 01622 717700
Strand Hanson Limited (Nominated Adviser) Tel: 020 7409 3494
James Bellman / Matthew Chandler
Novum Securities Limited (Broker) Tel: 020 7399 9427
Colin Rowbury
About PHSC
PHSC, through its trading subsidiaries, Personnel Health & Safety Consultants Ltd, RSA Environmental Health Ltd, QCS International Ltd, Inspection Services (UK) Ltd and Quality Leisure Management Ltd, provides a range of health, safety, hygiene, environmental and quality systems consultancy and training services to organisations across the UK. In addition, B2BSG Solutions Ltd offers innovative security solutions including tagging, labelling and CCTV. See www.phsc.co.uk.