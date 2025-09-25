PHSC Plc - Results of AGM

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 25

25 September 2025

PHSC PLC

("PHSC" or the "Company")

Results of Annual General Meeting ("AGM")

PHSC (AIM: PHSC), a leading provider of health, safety, hygiene and environmental consultancy services and security solutions to the public and private sectors, announces that at its AGM held earlier today, resolutions 1 to 6 and 8 were passed while resolution 7, relating to the allotment of shares without applying statutory pre-emption rights, was not passed. Therefore, should the Board wish to allot shares in this manner before next year's AGM, it will need to seek prior shareholder approval at a general meeting.

The full results of the poll vote on each resolution are set out below:

Resolution Votes For* % of votes cast** Votes Against % of votes cast** Total votes cast** Votes withheld** Ordinary Resolutions 1. To receive the Annual Report and Accounts 5,068,862 100.00 0 0.00 5,068,862 0 2. To elect Frank Moxon as a director 5,068,862 100.00 0 0.00 5,068,862 0 3. To re-elect Nicola Coote as a director 5,068,862 100.00 0 0.00 5,068,862 0 4. To re-elect Lorraine Young as a director 5,068,862 100.00 0 0.00 5,068,862 0 5. To reappoint Crowe UK LLP as auditors and authorise their remuneration 5,068,862 100.00 0 0.00 5,068,862 0 6. To authorise the Directors to allot shares 3,168,860 62.52 1,900,002 37.48 5,068,862 0 Special Resolutions 7. To authorise the Directors to disapply pre-emption rights 2,893,460 57.08 2,175,402 42.92 5,068,862 0 8. To authorise the Company to buy back its own shares 5,068,860 100.00 2 0.00 5,068,862 0

Notes :

* - Votes "For" include votes giving the Chair discretion.

** - A "Vote withheld" is not a vote in law and has not been counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes "For" and "Against" a particular resolution.

A total of 49.30% of issued share capital was voted at the AGM.

Total Voting Rights

The Company's issued share capital consists of 10,280,853 Ordinary Shares and the Company holds no Ordinary Shares in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 10,280,853.

For further information please contact:

PHSC plc

Lorraine Young (Chair) Tel: 01622 717700

Strand Hanson Limited (Nominated Adviser) Tel: 020 7409 3494

James Bellman / Matthew Chandler

Novum Securities Limited (Broker) Tel: 020 7399 9427

Colin Rowbury

About PHSC

PHSC, through its trading subsidiaries, Personnel Health & Safety Consultants Ltd, RSA Environmental Health Ltd, QCS International Ltd, Inspection Services (UK) Ltd and Quality Leisure Management Ltd, provides a range of health, safety, hygiene, environmental and quality systems consultancy and training services to organisations across the UK. In addition, B2BSG Solutions Ltd offers innovative security solutions including tagging, labelling and CCTV. See www.phsc.co.uk.