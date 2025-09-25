Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 25.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Geheime Börsenchance: Ist das die bedeutendste Kupferentdeckung Kanadas?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 1888 | ISIN: DEXXXXXXX122 | Ticker-Symbol: -
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
nicht börsennotiert
1-Jahres-Chart  (nicht börsennotiert)
BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM GMBH Chart 1 Jahr
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
25.09.2025 14:10 Uhr
103 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Numab Therapeutics AG: Numab Therapeutics Achieves Milestone in Collaboration with Boehringer Ingelheim

Numab to receive first milestone payment

Boehringer Ingelheim has advanced its novel tumor antigen targeting T cell engager resulting from a collaboration with Numab into preclinical development

HORGEN, Switzerland, Sept. 25, 2025("Numab"), a biotechnology company advancing a proprietary pipeline of multi-specific antibodies in immunology and oncology, announced today that Boehringer Ingelheim has advanced its novel T cell engager for the treatment of lung and gastrointestinal (GI) cancers resulting from a collaboration with Numab into preclinical development. The milestone achievement triggers a payment to Numab as part of the agreement.

Lung cancer is the world's most common and deadliest cancer, while GI cancers, including colorectal and stomach cancers, make up a large share of global cases and deaths. Boehringer Ingelheim aims to address these challenges by pioneering life-changing innovations in areas of high unmet need to transform cancer care.

In 2020, Numab and Boehringer Ingelheim entered into a research collaboration and worldwide licensing agreement on two projects aiming at novel therapies for difficult-to-treat lung and gastrointestinal (GI) cancers, as well as patients with wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), a progressive, irreversible retinal disease. The collaboration brings together Boehringer Ingelheim's leading expertise in the research and development of life changing breakthrough therapies with Numab's multi-specific antibody platform.

"We are pleased that Boehringer has decided to move forward with the development of our novel T cell engager into preclinical studies, generating a milestone payment to Numab," said Angehrn Pavik, CEO of Numab. "We are also excited that the potential of our antibody platform continues to be recognized by international Pharma partners and highlights our team's strong commitment to pursuing regional and global development collaborations, in addition to our proprietary programs."

AboutNumabTherapeutics AG
Numab Therapeutics AG is developing multi-specific antibody-based immunotherapies for inflammation and cancer. Reproducible plug-and-play therapeutic design process using proprietary platforms ?-CapTM and MATCHTM puts Numab in a unique position to overcome historical drug discovery barriers and build a pipeline of new and important medicines aimed to maximize patient benefits. Numab's diverse research pipeline spans multiple therapeutic areas and creates the opportunity for the next generation of first-in-class and best-in-class medicines. For further information, visit https://www.numab.com.

For further details, please contact:

Numab Therapeutics
Barbara Angehrn Pavik
Chief Executive Officer
b.angehrn@numab.com

Numab Investor Contact:
Patrick Till
Meru Advisors
ptill@meruadvisors.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Epische Goldpreisrallye
Der Goldpreis hat ein neues Rekordhoch überschritten. Die Marke von 3.500 US-Dollar ist gefallen, und selbst 4.000 US-Dollar erscheinen nur noch als Zwischenziel.

Die Rallye wird von mehreren Faktoren gleichzeitig getrieben:
  • · massive Käufe durch Noten- und Zentralbanken
  • · Kapitalflucht in sichere Häfen
  • · hohe Nachfrage nach physisch besicherten Gold-ETFs
  • · geopolitische Unsicherheit und Inflationssorgen

Die Aktienkurse vieler Goldproduzenten und Explorer sind in den vergangenen Wochen regelrecht explodiert.

Doch es gibt noch Titel, die Nachholpotenzial besitzen. In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Goldaktien jetzt besonders aussichtsreich sind und warum der Aufwärtstrend noch lange nicht vorbei sein dürfte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter und profitieren Sie von der historischen Gold-Hausse.

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.