Numab Therapeutics AG: Numab Therapeutics Achieves Milestone in Collaboration with Boehringer Ingelheim

Numab to receive first milestone payment

Boehringer Ingelheim has advanced its novel tumor antigen targeting T cell engager resulting from a collaboration with Numab into preclinical development

HORGEN, Switzerland, Sept. 25, 2025("Numab"), a biotechnology company advancing a proprietary pipeline of multi-specific antibodies in immunology and oncology, announced today that Boehringer Ingelheim has advanced its novel T cell engager for the treatment of lung and gastrointestinal (GI) cancers resulting from a collaboration with Numab into preclinical development. The milestone achievement triggers a payment to Numab as part of the agreement.

Lung cancer is the world's most common and deadliest cancer, while GI cancers, including colorectal and stomach cancers, make up a large share of global cases and deaths. Boehringer Ingelheim aims to address these challenges by pioneering life-changing innovations in areas of high unmet need to transform cancer care.

In 2020, Numab and Boehringer Ingelheim entered into a research collaboration and worldwide licensing agreement on two projects aiming at novel therapies for difficult-to-treat lung and gastrointestinal (GI) cancers, as well as patients with wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), a progressive, irreversible retinal disease. The collaboration brings together Boehringer Ingelheim's leading expertise in the research and development of life changing breakthrough therapies with Numab's multi-specific antibody platform.

"We are pleased that Boehringer has decided to move forward with the development of our novel T cell engager into preclinical studies, generating a milestone payment to Numab," said Angehrn Pavik, CEO of Numab. "We are also excited that the potential of our antibody platform continues to be recognized by international Pharma partners and highlights our team's strong commitment to pursuing regional and global development collaborations, in addition to our proprietary programs."



