Berry Swing joins Megamarsch Freiburg: European berries, the perfect allies for every challenge

FREIBURG, Germany, Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On 27 September, the European project Berry Swing - Little European Heroes Against Climate Change will take part in the Megamarsch Freiburg, one of Germany's most iconic endurance walks. Participants will be accompanied not only by the breathtaking Black Forest landscapes, but also by the freshness, taste, and energy of European berries, with a special spotlight on Italian production.

This non-competitive sporting event, which includes stages in various German cities, combines sport, wellness and taste along a 50 km route to be completed in 12 hours.

Among the protagonists of the stage in Freiburg are European berries: Berry Swing will be present with a dedicated stand at the first refreshment point, located about 10 km from the start of the walk, where participants can learn about the ultimate sport companions.

Delicate yet powerful, berries - strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, blackberries and currants - are the perfect snack for any sporting challenge. Thanks to their exceptional nutritional profile, they provide:

Natural energy through vitamins (especially vitamin C and B group) and natural sugars.

Antioxidant power, helping to fight oxidative stress and supporting muscle recovery.

High hydration and mineral content (potassium, magnesium, manganese), ideal for maintaining balance during long physical activities.

Lightness and practicality, as they are easy to carry, portion, and consume even while walking.

For Megamarsch participants, this means a tasty and healthy boost throughout the journey - a natural support to achieve the challenge.

Beyond their health benefits, European berries also carry a story of territory and sustainability. They are mainly grown in mountain and foothill areas, where the unique microclimate enhances their flavour and quality. By choosing European - and particularly Italian - berries, consumers support the development of rural economies that depend on these crops: small and medium-sized farms that preserve biodiversity, promote sustainable farming practices, and keep alive traditional landscapes.

"With Berry Swing we want to bring the beauty and the benefits of European berries closer to people's everyday lives," says Luca Mari, project leader and project manager at CSOItaly. "Megamarsch Freiburg is the perfect occasion to show how these small fruits are not only delicious and practical, but also powerful allies for sport enthusiasts and a direct support to the regions where they are cultivated."

For more information:

SECNewgate Italia

Renato Pagani +39 335 6839561 - renato.pagani@secnewgate.it

Giorgia Rizzi +39 340 0010762 - giorgia.rizzi@secnewgate.it

Funded by the European Union. Views and opinions expressed are however those of the author(s) only and do not necessarily reflect those of the European Union or the European Research Executive Agency (REA). Neither the European Union nor the granting authority can be held responsible for them.