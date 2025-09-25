In the Green - Premarket Gainers

PepGen Inc. (PEPG) - up 151% at $6.68 22nd Century Group, Inc. (XXII) - up 27% at $1.93 Immuneering Corporation (IMRX) - up 23% at $11.36 uniQure N.V. (QURE) - up 10% at $52.58 Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) - up 9% at $6.60 Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (JSPR) - up 9% at $2.55 American Shared Hospital Services (AMS) - up 8% at $2.75 PSQ Holdings, Inc. (PSQH) - up 7% at $3.06 K Wave Media Ltd. (KWM)- up 7% at $2.48 ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (CLPT) - up 5% at $20.48

In the Red - Premarket Losers

Transocean Ltd. (RIG) - down 14% at $3.11 Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (CYCN) - down 12% at $2.83 CarMax, Inc. (KMX) - down 11% at $50.38 ARB IOT Group Limited (ARBB) - down 11% at $10.45 SHF Holdings, Inc. (SHFS) - down 10% at $6.49 Digital Brands Group, Inc. (DBGI) - down 10% at $6.21 Aqua Metals, Inc. (AQMS) - down 9% at $5.29 Akanda Corp. (AKAN) - down 8% at $3.96 Galecto, Inc. (GLTO) - down 8% at $3.88 Platinum Analytics Cayman Limited (PLTS) - down 7% at $11.12

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - At 7:35 a.m. ET on Thursday, premarket trading is seeing notable activity in several stocks, with early price movements signaling potential opportunities before the opening bell. For active traders, premarket trading offers a head start in spotting potential breakouts, reversals, or sharp price swings. These early moves often indicate where momentum may carry into the regular session, making premarket analysis a key part of the trading day.The following stocks are trading higher in Thursday's premarket session, recording significant percentage increases:The following stocks are trading lower in Thursday's premarket session, showing notable percentage declines:Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX