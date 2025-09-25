Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 25, 2025) - Sienna Resources Inc. (TSXV: SIEN) (OTCID: SNNAF) (WKN: A418KR) (the "Company" or "Sienna") is pleased to announce that it has renewed all of its lithium claims in Nevada. These include the recently acquired Cave Creek Lithium Project, located in Elko County, Nevada. This strategic property consists of 61 contiguous claims, totaling approximately 1,230 acres, and is situated directly on the western border of Surge Battery Metals' Nevada North Lithium Project.

Sienna has also renewed multiple claim blocks in Clayton Valley, including the Clayton Valley Deep Brine Project, which is completely enclosed by Schlumberger (SLB) within the only producing lithium brine formation in the United States.

Jason Gigliotti, President of Sienna Resources Inc., stated, "In light of President Trump's recent interest in Lithium Americas' Thacker Pass Lithium Deposit, there is a clear and renewed focus on domestic, secure lithium sources. Management believes that combining this increased attention on U.S.-based lithium projects with a recently resurgent junior resource market is likely to spark renewed investor interest in lithium stocks. Sienna has just over 25 million shares outstanding and expects to be active on its lithium projects in the near term."

Sienna Resources remains committed to advancing its lithium exploration portfolio in Nevada, one of the most mining-friendly jurisdictions in North America, and a key region for securing a domestic supply of lithium critical to the electric vehicle, self driving vehicles, robots and energy storage industries.

Qualified person

The technical contents of this release were reviewed and approved by Frank Bain, PGeo, a director of the company and qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

