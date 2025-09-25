BitBridge Capital Strategies Announces Multi-Year Sponsorship Partnership with UCF Athletics

BOCA RATON, FL / ACCESS Newswire / September 25, 2025 / BitBridge Capital Strategies Inc. (OTC:BTTL) (the "BitBridge"), a pioneering American Bitcoin treasury company dedicated to bridging traditional finance with the power of Bitcoin, today announced a multi-year sponsorship agreement with Playfly Sports Properties, the exclusive multimedia rights holder for University of Central Florida (UCF) Athletics. This partnership positions BitBridge as a "Proud Partner of UCF Athletics/Knights," enhancing visibility and engagement with one of the nation's most dynamic college sports programs.

The agreement provides BitBridge with a range of high-impact sponsorship opportunities focused on UCF's football program and broader athletics ecosystem. The Bitcoin Is Life slogan and planned Bitcoin Respect Loan product will be the prominent focus of the campaign. Key elements include:

Signage and Exposure at Home Football Games: Prominent placement on the Field Level Tunnel, Fascia, and South End Zone displays at each regular-season home game at Acrisure Bounce House; and inclusion in Fan Connect Banner ad rotations with a 30-second commercial spot on select stadium TVs.

Activation Opportunities : On-site engagement during pre-game festivities in every regular-season home football game, allowing BitBridge to connect directly with fans.

Digital Presence: Logo placement on the UCF Athletics Corporate Partner page.

This collaboration supports BitBridge's mission to integrate innovative financial strategies into high-visibility platforms, reaching Knight Nation's passionate fan base while aligning with UCF's commitment to excellence in athletics.

"We are thrilled to partner with UCF Athletics, a program that embodies innovation, resilience, and forward-thinking - just like BitBridge," said Paul Jaber, Executive CEO of BitBridge Capital Strategies. "This sponsorship allows us to engage with a vibrant community that understands both bitcoin and the public markets. We're excited to charge on with the Knights as we showcase how Bitcoin treasury strategies can empower the future of finance."

"BitBridge's forward-looking approach to finance makes them an ideal partner for UCF Athletics," added Garrett Altier, General Manager of Playfly Sports Properties at UCF. "This agreement not only strengthens our sponsorship portfolio but also brings new energy to our game-day experiences and digital platforms. We are proud to welcome BitBridge to the Knight Nation family."

About BitBridge Capital Strategies Inc.

BitBridge Capital Strategies is an American Bitcoin treasury company that empowers individuals and institutions to unlock liquidity and protect generational wealth through strategic Bitcoin investments and innovative lending solutions. By allocating its balance sheet primarily to Bitcoin, BitBridge preserves purchasing power and capitalizes on long-term appreciation, while its consumer-facing initiatives promote Bitcoin education and adoption. With a focus on innovative financial strategies, including disruptive Bitcoin lending, and its bold Bitcoin Is Life branding campaign, BitBridge aims to deliver. Headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, the company expects to begin trading in the late third quarter and will provide market updates as its listing process progresses. Follow us on https://x.com/BitBridgebtc and visit https://bitbridgebtc.com/ or contact investor relations at ir@bitbridgebtc.com.

About UCF Athletics

UCF is a proud member of the Big 12 Conference. Our mission is to positively transform the lives of our students academically, athletically, and personally through a nationally competitive intercollegiate athletics program that enhances the reputation and visibility of the University. We strive to be Florida's preeminent athletic program representing UCF and our community with distinction on the national stage as "Orlando's Hometown Team". To learn more about UCF and Athletics, please visit our websites at www.ucf.edu and www.ucfknights.com.

About Playfly Sports

Playfly Sports is the leading revenue maximizer in the sports industry. Our consultative, data-driven approach to reach, engage, monetize, and measure fandom powers partnerships with premier athletic departments and conferences across the U.S.

