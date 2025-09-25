Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 25.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Geheime Börsenchance: Ist das die bedeutendste Kupferentdeckung Kanadas?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3C5SS | ISIN: BMG889121031 | Ticker-Symbol: 0RP
Tradegate
24.09.25 | 19:23
1,770 Euro
+5,99 % +0,100
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TIZIANA LIFE SCIENCES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TIZIANA LIFE SCIENCES LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,6301,77016:06
1,6401,76016:06
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
25.09.2025 14:34 Uhr
89 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd.: Tiziana to Advance TZLS-501 - Its Fully Human IL-6R Monoclonal Antibody

BOSTON, Sept. 25, 2025) ("Tiziana" or the "Company"), today announces it will advance its second asset, a fully human anti-IL-6 receptor ("IL-6R") monoclonal antibody, TZLS-501. There has been heightened industry activity in the IL-6 pathway space, underscored by Novartis' recent acquisition of Tourmaline Bio for approximately $1.4 billion. Tiziana will pursue non-dilutive funding strategies for the development of TZLS-501 while continuing to advance intranasal foralumab as its lead program.

TZLS-501 is a fully human anti-IL-6 receptor ("IL-6R") monoclonal antibody (mAb) targeting both the membrane-bound and soluble forms of IL-6R. This dual mechanism of action not only blocks IL-6R signaling but also reduces circulating IL-6 cytokines, which are recognized drivers of inflammation, lung damage, and chronic fibrosis. Tiziana sees potential to develop TZLS-501 as a monotherapy, or in combination with its lead candidate, foralumab, as well as with other anti-inflammatory and anti-infective agents.

The recent acquisition by Novartis further validates the importance of IL-6 therapeutics. Tiziana believes this an opportune time for the parallel advancement of TZLS-501. Accordingly, Tiziana will pursue development of TZLS-501, while not diverting resources or focus from ongoing clinical trials with foralumab.

Excessive IL-6 signaling plays a central role in multiple diseases, including rheumatoid arthritis (RA), acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), systemic lupus erythematosus, and various cancers. By reducing both receptor-mediated signaling and circulating cytokine burden, TZLS-501 may offer therapeutic advantages in managing these acute and chronic inflammatory conditions.

Ivor Elrifi, Chief Executive Officer of Tiziana Life Sciences, commented, "Novartis' recent acquisition of Tourmaline demonstrates how IL-6 therapy is increasingly valued in treating systemic inflammation and related diseases. While intranasal foralumab remains our lead program and primary focus, we are reviewing development opportunities for TZLS-501 as a complementary asset. Our fully human IL-6 mAb has always been an exciting asset. With recent market developments, we feel it is an opportune time to explore TZLS-501's development. Its unique ability to address both membrane-bound and soluble IL-6 signaling, positions it as a potentially powerful therapy for acute and chronic inflammatory conditions."

About TZLS-501

TZLS-501, a fully human mAb, was licensed from Novimmune, SA, (Geneva, CH) in 2017. IL-6 is a cytokine that binds to its receptor subunit IL-6Ra on the cell membrane, and is a major determinant in priming of pathogenic T cells to produce an inflammatory response. The receptor IL-6Ra can be shed in soluble form, sIL6Ra, which binds to circulating IL-6 cytokine in the blood. The downstream signaling from this complex mediates pro-inflammatory effects underlying inflammatory diseases. TZLS-501 acts via a dual mechanism by inhibiting IL-6R signaling and depleting circulating levels of IL-6.

About Foralumab

Foralumab, a fully human anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody, is a biological drug candidate that has been shown to stimulate T regulatory cells when dosed intranasally. At present, 14 patients with Non-Active Secondary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis) with either an improvement or stability of disease seen within 6 months in all patients. In addition, intranasal foralumab is currently being studied in a Phase 2a, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, multicenter, dose-ranging trial in patients with non-active secondary progressive multiple sclerosis).

Foralumab is the only fully human anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody (mAb) currently in clinical development. Immunomodulation by intranasal foralumab represents a novel avenue for the treatment of neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative human diseases.[1],[2]

About Tiziana Life Sciences

Tiziana Life Sciences is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing breakthrough therapies using transformational drug delivery technologies to enable alternative routes of immunotherapy. Tiziana's innovative nasal approach has the potential to provide an improvement in efficacy as well as safety and tolerability compared to intravenous (IV) delivery. Tiziana's lead candidate, intranasal foralumab, which is the only fully human anti-CD3 mAb currently in clinical development, has demonstrated a favorable safety profile and clinical response in patients in studies to date. Tiziana's technology for alternative routes of immunotherapy has been patented with several applications pending and is expected to allow for broad pipeline applications.

For more information about Tiziana Life Sciences and its innovative pipeline of therapies, please visit www.tizianalifesciences.com.

For further inquiries:

Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd
Paul Spencer, Business Development, and Investor Relations
+44

[1] https://www.pnas.org/doi/10.1073/pnas.2220272120

[2] https://www.pnas.org/doi/10.1073/pnas.2309221120


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.