AllegroDVT, a leading provider of Digital Video Technology Solutions, today announced the release of a complete range of Solutions to accelerate the adoption of the next-generation AV2 codec from the Alliance for Open Media (AOMedia).

The AV2 Codec, set for 2025 year-end release as announced by AOMedia on September 15th, represents a major technological leap in video compression performance. It will notably provide enhanced support for AR/VR applications, better handling of screen content and many other improvements for superior media experiences.

AV2 products announced by AllegroDVT include:

Sirius AV2 Compliance Test Suite A comprehensive Decoder Verification Solution designed to ease ultimate AV2 conformance based on the publicly available AVM source code. Sirius AV2 Test Suite enables a robust validation of Hardware and Software based AV2 Decoders by providing test cases covering all corner cases, equations, and branch conditions. A full coverage report is also included to give developers complete confidence in their AV2 decoder implementation to meet the highest compliance standards required for market readiness

"By combining compliance bitstreams, advanced analysis tools, and semiconductor IPs for the upcoming AV2 codec, AllegroDVT is uniquely positioned to help the video industry foster adoption of AV2 by accelerating the release of AV2 products" said Nouar Hamze, CEO of AllegroDVT. "With over 22 years' experience, in providing Video Compliance Solutions and successful track record of delivering high quality AV1, VP9, VVC, HEVC, AVC and LCEVC solutions, AllegroDVT shows once again its commitment to supporting open video standards and providing tools and technologies necessary for seamless industry adoption.

About Allegro DVT

AllegroDVT, a worldwide company headquartered in Grenoble/France, is a leading provider of digital video technology solutions including video compliance tools and semiconductor video IPs. With the acquisition of Vicuesoft, AllegroDVT expanded its video compliance tools portfolio adding the industry leading VQ Analyzer software.

