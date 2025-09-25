Leeward Management Limited: Leeward Expands to the British Virgin Islands with Licensed Operations

Expansion strengthens firm's governance and corporate capabilities; Gareth Thomas appointed to lead BVI office

GRAND CAYMAN, CAYMAN ISLANDS / ACCESS Newswire / September 25, 2025 / Leeward, a leading governance and fiduciary services firm, today announced the launch of licensed operations in the British Virgin Islands. With regulatory approval secured and veteran BVI professional Gareth Thomas appointed as Managing Director, Leeward expands its platform to deliver company management, governance, and administration seamlessly across Cayman and BVI. This expansion reflects rising client demand for integrated, independent-provider solutions across leading offshore jurisdictions. Until now, establishing paired Cayman-BVI structures often required multiple providers, separate contracts and lengthy onboarding processes. Leeward now provides a unified, single take on approach, removing inefficiency and frequent delays. "The BVI launch transforms how we serve clients operating in multiple offshore jurisdictions," said Glenn Kennedy, Founder of Leeward. "What previously required coordination and multiple onboarding processes between service providers can now be executed seamlessly under one engagement. This expansion of Leeward's footprint isn't just about growth, it's about enhancing client services offerings and delivery. "

Strategic Expansion in a Key Offshore Market

From the new BVI office, Leeward will deliver comprehensive company management services including entity formation, corporate administration, registered agent and registered office services, directorship, compliance and regulatory support services. The firm becomes one of the first in its category to offer fully integrated capabilities across both Cayman and BVI jurisdictions, with particular expertise in digital asset structuring. The BVI presence strengthens Leeward's ability to serve clients across traditional and digital finance sectors, providing the services and compliance infrastructure needed to operate.

Experienced Leadership

Gareth Thomas, a respected leader in BVI corporate services with decades of experience, has been appointed Managing Director. Thomas brings jurisdictional expertise and established relationships across the BVI professional services community. "Having operated in the BVI for many years, I have a deep understanding of the jurisdiction's history, its intricacies as well as its potential for exciting levels of growth in such areas like digital assets. Leeward's commitment to execution excellence and client-first approach makes this BVI launch the ideal platform to deliver the sophisticated, responsive service our clients expect. We're not just adding a location-we're expanding the solutions set our clients depend on to meet their structuring needs in the BVI."

Operational Advantages

The integrated model eliminates traditional friction points in multi-jurisdictional structuring. Previously, clients forming paired Cayman-BVI structures faced multiple contracts, separate compliance requirements, and coordination delays. Leeward now delivers both jurisdictions under a single engagement with unified systems, compliance oversight, and fee structures. For digital asset clients who routinely require BVI subsidiaries alongside Cayman foundations, this represents significant operational improvement-reducing formation timelines from weeks to days.

About Leeward

Leeward is a multi-jurisdictional, fiduciary and governance firm headquartered in the Cayman Islands. The firm delivers directorship, administration, corporate structuring, regulatory support, and licensed trust services to clients navigating complexity across jurisdictions. As one of the only independently owned offshore partners with full-suite corporate, compliance, fiduciary and governance services capabilities under one roof, Leeward combines deep expertise with practical judgment and an unwavering focus on execution. For more information, visit www.leeward.vg.

Contact:

Gareth Thomas, Managing Director

Leeward (BVI) Limited, Suite 5,

Oleander Building, Port Purcell,

Tortola, BVI, VG1110

Email: gthomas@leeward.vg

1 284 345 4000

SOURCE: Leeward Management Limited

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/leeward-expands-to-the-british-virgin-islands-with-licensed-operatio-1077363