Sports Illustrated Tickets and Tottenham Hotspur Announce 12-Year Official Fan Experience Partnership

Debuting As the First Partner in Tottenham Hotspur's The Collective Sponsorship Programme, Sports Illustrated Tickets Will Bring Immersive Digital Content and Reimagined Hospitality Spaces to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Introducing Club SI and The Cover Club

LONDON, UK AND NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / September 25, 2025 / Sports Illustrated Tickets has today announced a 12-year, signature agreement with Tottenham Hotspur, the globally renowned, Premier League football club, to become its Official Fan Experience Partner. As part of the agreement, Sports Illustrated will join as the inaugural member of The Collective -- Tottenham's newly launched sponsorship programme designed to deliver bespoke activations to every stand at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Through this first-of-its-kind collaboration, Sports Illustrated will bring its celebrated heritage as a storied sports media brand to the Stadium's East Stand, creating an immersive hub that showcases Tottenham Hotspur's rich history, the passion of its supporters, and unforgettable moments from across the sporting world.

Fan engagement is at the heart of the partnership, and as the Official Fan Experience partner, Sports Illustrated Tickets will debut "Defining Moments" -- a curated storytelling exhibition that draws on years of Sports Illustrated's award-winning covers, stories, photography, and more.

Located throughout the East Stand in both premium and general admission areas, the experience will feature dynamic displays, wallscapes, portraits, and interactive exhibits, enabling fans to relive iconic moments from the Club's history as well as from the wider world of sport.

Each Defining Moments installation will be equipped with a QR code, enabling fans to unlock exclusive digital content, behind-the-scenes stories, and special rewards via their mobile devices. Fans will also have the opportunity to receive custom magazine covers and special offers through the partnership.

"This partnership with Spurs is among the most significant milestones for Sports Illustrated Tickets to date," said David Lane, CEO of Sports Illustrated Tickets. "Since 1882, Tottenham has been one of the most storied clubs in the world, and its passionate fans and world-class stadium align perfectly with Sports Illustrated Tickets as we continue to expand globally. Together, we're excited to offer Spurs fans an enhanced experience that honors the Club's heritage as only a Sports Illustrated company can. We're thrilled to debut as the first member of The Collective and to help shape a new era for sports partnerships."

In addition, a 3,000-capacity Club SI will debut in the stadium's East Premium area, enhancing the hospitality experience while injecting interactive Sports Illustrated content and experiences. The premium Lower East Side bar will also be reimagined and rebranded as The Cover Club - a nod to Sports Illustrated's celebrated cover archive, long regarded as the gold standard in sports photography and storytelling. Featuring visually striking, SI-inspired design elements, the space will provide a one-of-a-kind environment that blends sport, culture, and hospitality.

"Partnering with Sports Illustrated Tickets is an incredible opportunity to bring the passion, energy, and stories that make this Club so special to life in new and engaging ways for fans across the globe and in the stadium on matchdays," said Ryan Norys, Chief Revenue Officer, Tottenham Hotspur.

This partnership marks the inaugural collaboration within The Collective sponsorship programme, an initiative that will see tailored brand experiences brought to each stand of Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in future phases. The Collective partners also gain access to additional rights across both the men's and women's teams, the stadium and F1 Drive - London.

