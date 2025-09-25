Green Rain Energy Holdings Inc.: Green Rain Energy Holdings Delivers Breakthrough Q3 and Prepares for Transformational Q4 - Investors Positioned at the Ground Floor of a Clean Energy Leader

BEVERLY HILLS, CA / ACCESS Newswire / September 25, 2025 / Green Rain Energy Holdings Inc. (OTCID:GREH) ("Green Rain" or the "Company") today announced a series of milestones achieved in Q3, setting the stage for what management believes could be the Company's most transformative quarter yet. With clean energy markets accelerating at historic levels, Green Rain is rapidly emerging as a unique investment opportunity in the EV charging and solar battery space.

Q3: Building the Foundation for Growth

Special Share Dividend Approved - Shareholders will receive a dividend in October, signaling management's confidence in value creation and long-term alignment.

Launch of Community-Driven EV Model - Green Rain unveiled its equity + clean energy hybrid model, combining public participation with large-scale EV and solar deployment.

Brand Refresh & Market Visibility - Relaunched official website and social channels, improving visibility with investors and strategic partners.

Advanced Regulation Crowdfunding Strategy - Announced plans to launch a Reg CF campaign to fuel national project rollouts and expand investor access to the clean energy boom.

EV Project Execution - Advanced progress on North Bergen EV charging project (with PSE&G), one of many pilot projects leading toward scalable nationwide deployment.

"These milestones demonstrate we are not just talking about the clean energy transition - we are executing it," said Alfredo Papadakis, CEO of Green Rain. "We believe Q3 was the inflection point, and Q4 will be the breakout."

Q4 Outlook: A Game-Changer for Shareholders

Management has identified several catalysts that could unlock significant near-term value:

Dividend Distribution - Eligible shareholders will receive the special dividend in October, reinforcing management's alignment with investors. Reg CF Launch - Public equity crowdfunding campaign expected to go live, accelerating capital formation for EV charging corridors and solar projects. New Contracts in Florida & Northeast - Targeting hospitality, retail, and municipal partnerships that could add dozens of charging sites to the development pipeline. First Revenues from Pilot Sites - With construction expected to begin at selected corridor locations, the Company aims to transition from development to early-stage recurring revenues. Pipeline Expansion - Additional JV and acquisition announcements anticipated as Green Rain continues building its nationwide ESCO platform.

Why Green Rain, Why Now?

Massive Market Tailwinds: U.S. EV charging & solar storage sectors projected to surpass $150 billion by 2030.

Strong Policy Support: Federal and state programs are driving unprecedented investment in renewable infrastructure.

Unique Business Model: Unlike competitors, Green Rain integrates ESCO services, equity crowdfunding, and turnkey clean energy development - a model designed to scale rapidly.

First-Mover Advantage: By targeting high-traffic corridors and underserved hospitality/retail locations, Green Rain is positioning itself in areas with immediate demand.

Investor Alignment: With dividends, Reg CF participation, and early-stage projects, Green Rain provides multiple value levers for investors today.

CEO Perspective

"The clean energy race is on, and investors are looking for the companies that can capture real, scalable opportunities," said Papadakis. "We believe Green Rain is uniquely positioned at this critical moment. With our dividend policy, crowdfunding platform, and active project development, we're building a company designed to create both impact and shareholder wealth. For investors looking at the EV and solar space - this is the time to pay attention."

Investor Takeaway

With a special dividend, crowdfunding launch, and new site contracts all hitting in Q4, Green Rain is entering a period of maximum momentum. Investors at today's levels are positioned at the ground floor of a clean energy company primed for nationwide expansion.

About Green Rain Energy Holdings Inc. (OTCID:GREH)

Green Rain Energy Holdings Inc. is a renewable energy company focused on developing and deploying sustainable power solutions across North America. Through its subsidiaries and partnerships, the company is working to revolutionize clean energy infrastructure, from solar generation to EV charging networks, with a mission to drive environmental responsibility and create lasting shareholder value.

Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is subject to the safe harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. This includes the possibility that the business outlined in this press release may not be concluded due to unforeseen technical, installation, permitting, or other challenges. Such forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of Green Rain Energy Holdings to differ materially from those expressed herein. Except as required under U.S. federal securities laws, Green Rain Energy Holdings undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

