Edison Investment Research Limited
London, UK, 25 September 2025
Edison issues report on Social Housing REIT (SOHO)
Edison issues report on Social Housing REIT (LSE: SOHO)
Social Housing REIT (SOHO) operates in a structurally supported, well-regulated segment of the social housing market, which, when working well, generates sustainable, long-term, growing income for shareholders, improved outcomes for residents and savings to the taxpayer. As the new investment manager, Atrato, works to resolve current tenant issues and mitigate future risks, rent collection is improving. Combined with materially lower costs and fixed interest expense, H125 earnings increased significantly. If successful, plans to effectively ring-fence portfolio cash flows would mark a step change in earnings quality.
Click here to read the full report.
All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website
www.edisongroup.com
Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.
Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities.
For more information, please contact Edison:
enquiries@edisongroup.com
+44 (0)20 3077 5700
Connect with Edison on:
LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group-/
Xwww.x.com/edison_inv_res
YouTube www.youtube.com/edisonitv
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group.
2203948 25-Sep-2025