OuterBox Launches AI-Powered Website Chatbot to Transform Customer Engagement and Lead Generation

COPLEY, OH / ACCESS Newswire / September 25, 2025 / OuterBox, one of the largest performance marketing agencies in the country, today announced the launch of its new AI Chatbot Service. With the power of conversational AI, the chatbot is designed to help businesses capture more leads, improve the customer experience, and generate marketing insights.

OuterBox

OuterBox Digital Marketing

Built by OuterBox's AI team leveraging the ChatGPT API, the chatbot is more than simple automation. It's a tailored digital assistant that learns a company's tone, integrates technical resources, and scales with business growth. By providing customers with immediate answers 24/7, the chatbot acts as a digital sales and service representative, driving efficiency and new revenue opportunities.

"Every customer interaction through the chatbot produces valuable data," said Nathan Clay, Director of AI at OuterBox. "We're not only improving the customer journey in real time, but also uncovering insights that strengthen SEO, refine UX, and enhance paid media campaigns. It's customer experience and marketing intelligence rolled into one."

The business applications are wide-ranging:

Lead Capture - Engage website visitors and convert more traffic into qualified leads.

Customer Support - Automate FAQs and routine inquiries, freeing staff for higher-value tasks.

SEO & Marketing Insights - Use conversation analysis to reveal content gaps, keyword opportunities, and buyer intent, informing future marketing efforts.

Knowledge Hub - Centralize product sheets, catalogs, FAQs, and resources to ensure consistent, up-to-date responses.

Brand Trust - Provide professional, reliable answers that build credibility and prevent missed opportunities.

"OuterBox has always been about helping clients grow smarter and faster," said Jeff Allen, CEO of OuterBox. "This AI chatbot is a natural extension of that mission. It ensures businesses don't just keep pace with digital change-they stay ahead of it, maximizing every opportunity for engagement and lead capture."

Unlike off-the-shelf chatbots, OuterBox's AI Chatbot is custom-built for each client's business and is continuously optimized. It adapts to each client's tone of voice, integrates with technical resources, and aligns with regulatory requirements. Instead of static, scripted answers, it learns from every interaction, providing smarter, brand-aligned responses while delivering actionable marketing insights that most plug-and-play chatbot tools can't offer.

The result: a 24/7 digital sales and service representative that not only answers customer questions, but also drives business growth.

About OuterBox

OuterBox is a performance marketing and web development agency helping businesses grow through SEO , paid media , conversion rate optimization , email marketing , and enterprise-level web design . Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Copley, Ohio, OuterBox partners with over a thousand clients nationwide, driving growth strategies that deliver the results clients deserve.

SOURCE: OuterBox

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/outerbox-launches-ai-powered-website-chatbot-to-transform-custom-1076085