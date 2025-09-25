Fundación Gloria Kriete and Big Interview Launch Partnership to Empower Job Seekers Across El Salvador

SAN SALVADOR, SV / ACCESS Newswire / September 25, 2025 / Fundación Gloria Kriete (FGK), one of El Salvador's most impactful philanthropic organizations since 2004, announced today a groundbreaking partnership with Big Interview, the leading global provider of job training and interview preparation tools. Beginning this September, the initiative will provide 25,000 Salvadoran job seekers with free access to Big Interview's award-winning career readiness platform.

This collaboration represents a significant step in FGK's mission to expand opportunity and economic mobility for underserved communities. By leveraging Big Interview's powerful combination of expert-led video curriculum, interactive interview simulation, and AI-driven feedback tools, FGK aims to equip job seekers with the confidence and skills needed to thrive in today's competitive labor market, both locally and abroad.

"This partnership is about more than just access, it's about transformation," said Roberto Kriete, Philanthropist, President of the Board of Fundación Gloria Kriete, and entrepreneur. "By connecting Salvadorans with cutting-edge job preparation tools, we're opening doors to meaningful employment and long-term growth. We are proud to work with Big Interview to bring this vision to life."

Big Interview, used by more than 2 million users worldwide, is trusted by workforce agencies, universities, and Fortune 500 companies alike. Its Spanish-language content and inclusive learning design make it an ideal fit for FGK's broad national outreach, including youth, returning migrants, women, and individuals facing barriers to employment.

"We are honored to support Fundación Gloria Kriete's incredible work," said Steve Ruder, Vice President of Big Interview. "Together, we're creating pathways to economic empowerment through practical, proven tools that help job seekers land the opportunities they deserve."

The rollout is now underway, with a focus on ensuring access across FGK's national network of education, entrepreneurship, and workforce development programs. Participating job seekers will receive tailored support, including curated job readiness tracks and real-time feedback on their interview skills.

About Fundación Gloria Kriete

Fundación Gloria Kriete is a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting development and social well-being in El Salvador through initiatives in education, health, entrepreneurship, and community empowerment. Learn more at https://fundaciongloriakriete.org

About Big Interview

Big Interview is an industry-leading online platform designed to help job seekers of all backgrounds build confidence and master their interview skills. Combining expert video lessons with AI-driven interview practice, Big Interview provides users with personalized feedback, real-time coaching, and tailored training for various industries and experience levels. Big Interview is used by 700+ non-profits, workforce agencies, Fortune 500 companies, universities, and government organizations to help job seekers secure employment 5X faster than the national average.

