HexcelPack Launches HexcelCrate, a Wood-Free Crating System Engineered to Outperform Traditional Wood Crates

SEDONA, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / September 25, 2025 / HexcelPack®, a pioneer in sustainable protective packaging, today announced the launch of HexcelCrate, a wood-free crating system that outperforms traditional wood crates in protection, weight, handling, and cost.

HexcelCrate Wood-Free Crating System



HexcelCrate, designed by HexcelPack founder David Goodrich, uses a lightweight, 100 percent recyclable corrugated material that reduces vibration, increases cushioning, and absorbs impact more effectively than wood.

The superior shock absorption of HexcelCrate reduces damaging vibration by up to 80 percent, while its damage-free design eliminates product scratching from nails, screws, or splinters. For machinery and equipment, this eliminates the need for costly recalibration at the destination.

HexcelCrate is also 60 percent lighter than traditional wood crates, resulting in significantly lower freight costs, easier transport, and improved worker safety.

Performance validation includes zero-damage delivery in some of the most demanding applications, from aerospace shipments valued in the tens of millions to the secure transport of priceless works of art.

Other benefits of HexcelCrate include:

Fully recyclable construction, made entirely from curbside-recyclable paper components, compliant with international sustainability regulations, and approved for global shipping

Lower total cost, more economical than custom wooden crates, with added savings in labor, time, and reduced damage claims

Regulatory simplicity, paper construction eliminates ISPM 15 wood treatment requirements and streamlines international compliance.

Durability and reuse, strong enough for repeated use in controlled environments or return shipping loops

A Complete Paper-Based Packaging Suite of Solutions

The launch of HexcelCrate completes HexcelPack's suite of sustainable packaging solutions, which already includes HexcelWrap® cushioning, HexaFil void fill, HexcelStretch pallet wrap, and other paper-based packaging products. Together, these solutions serve both the largest supply chains and the everyday shipping needs of smaller businesses, making sustainability practical at any scale.

"HexcelCrate completes our vision for a sustainable packaging ecosystem by giving businesses a single, proven partner to eliminate wood and plastics across their supply chain," said Goodrich. "What was once exclusive to major corporations is now available to every business that ships, regardless of size or shipping volume."

See HexcelCrate at PACK EXPO Las Vegas

HexcelPack will showcase HexcelCrate and its entire suite of paper-based sustainable packaging solutions at PACK EXPO Las Vegas, Sept. 29-Oct. 1, 2025, at the Las Vegas Convention Center, booth SL-20082. To schedule a booth tour, visit https://www.hexcelpack.com/pack-expo-2025 .

About HexcelPack

HexcelPack is an innovator in sustainable paper-based packaging and crating solutions that replace bubble wrap, foam, plastics, and wood with fully curbside-recyclable, responsibly sourced materials.

For more information, visit www.hexcelpack.com .

SOURCE: HexcelPack

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/paper-and-packaging/hexcelpack-launches-hexcelcrate-a-wood-free-crating-system-engineered-to-outper-1076767