WKN: 919493 | ISIN: NO0003078800 | Ticker-Symbol: TGC
Tradegate
25.09.25 | 12:02
6,500 Euro
+1,80 % +0,115
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TGS ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TGS ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,3956,43516:17
6,4056,42016:17
ACCESS Newswire
25.09.2025 15:02 Uhr
64 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Epomaker Inc.: EPOMAKER Reveals Next-Gen Gaming Keyboards at TGS 2025

As essential companions to gaming, keyboards and mice are at the heart of the player experience, and the Epomaker community has long been home to many passionate gamers.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / September 25, 2025 / The Tokyo Game Show (TGS) is one of the world's most influential game exhibitions, held annually in Tokyo, Japan. Epomaker is honored to be part of this prestigious event.

Dates: September 25 - 28, 2025
Venue: Makuhari Messe, 2-2-1 Nakase, Mihama-ku, Chiba City, Chiba 261-8550
Hall: International Exhibition Hall 9
Booth Number: 09-C25

At this year's exhibition, Epomaker is showcasing a selection of products that have received overwhelmingly positive feedback from gamers of all kinds.

The Epomaker HE80
This keyboard is equipped with the advanced MagneX Switch, powered by Hall Effect technology for precise input detection. One of its defining features is the no-flex-cut design, which reinforces the stability of the base plate to deliver a solid structure and minimize wobble during use. With Epomaker's online driver, users can fine-tune key functions such as adjustable actuation points, travel distance, DKS, MT, and TGL. These customizations deliver ultra-fast responsiveness and precision.

The Epomaker TH Series
As one of Epomaker's most popular product lines, the TH Series represents a premium hot-swappable mechanical keyboard family that balances exceptional acoustic performance with a refined keystroke feel, all while maintaining outstanding value for money. Designed to meet the needs of diverse users, the lineup spans from the compact TH40 to the full-layout TH108. At this exhibition, Epomaker will also showcase a special edition of the TH108 with a Japanese layout, tailored specifically for native Japanese users.

The Epomaker Luma84
The Luma84 is an aluminum low-profile keyboard crafted for modern office environments. Its low-profile design shortens key travel, enabling quicker inputs and a more responsive typing experience. Supporting VIA, the keyboard allows users to automate repetitive tasks with macros, remap frequently used keys, and adjust actuation force to achieve an optimized ergonomic layout. With these capabilities, the Luma84 redefines efficiency while offering a personalized typing experience.

The Epomaker Magcore87
This keyboard showcases the precision and adaptability of inductive switch technology, eliminating the need for physical contact to register keypresses. Optimized for esports professionals, this keyboard ensures ultra-low latency and stable transmission via wired connectivity. With full N-Key Rollover support, multiple simultaneous keystrokes are registered without conflict, which is an essential feature for both competitive gaming and demanding workflows.

The Epomaker Split65
This keyboard takes an innovative ergonomic approach with its fully separable design, allowing the keyboard to be divided into two independent halves. Users can freely adjust the spacing and angle of each side to suit their posture and typing preferences, significantly improving comfort during long sessions. Supporting both QMK and VIA, the Split 65 empowers users to fully customize layouts, macros, and functions.

For more information about EPOMAKER's participation in TGS 2025 and to schedule a press appointment, please contact:

Agnes Du
Marketing Director
agnes@epomaker.com

Epomaker Website
Epomaker Amazon Store
Epomaker AliExpress Store

Contact Information

Agnes Du
Marketing Director
agnes@epomaker.com

.

SOURCE: Epomaker Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/epomaker-reveals-next-gen-gaming-keyboards-at-tgs-2025-1077127

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
