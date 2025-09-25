Long Island Capital Alliance to Host Health Care Capital Forum

MELVILLE, NY / ACCESS Newswire / September 25, 2025 / The Long Island Capital Alliance (LICA), dedicated to promoting business growth on Long Island, is proud to announce its upcoming Health Care Capital Forum, scheduled for Friday, September 26, 2025, from 8:00 AM to 11:00 AM at the RXR Corporate Center, located at 68 South Service Road in Melville, NY.

This premier event will spotlight innovations in the health care industry and connect promising life sciences companies with experienced investors. The forum will feature five presenting companies and a panel of distinguished health care investment professionals.

Join us for an engaging event featuring:

Expert insights into health care innovation and investment

Networking with health care leaders, entrepreneurs, and investors

Opportunities to strengthen Long Island's health care ecosystem

We welcome you to connect, collaborate, and explore the future of health care on Long Island.

Presenting Companies:

VitaPath - Based out of New York Tech that utilizes EHR Electronic Health Record integration with AI driven analytics to facilitate post-visit care plans with a mission to prevent hospital readmissions.

CatchU - Changing the game in senior safety. With just quick reaction time test, this powerful app predicts falls before they happen, giving families peace of mind and helping older adults stay safe and strong.

Schubert Medical Solutions - Creator of the Automatic Ventilation Apparatus or AVA for short. A compact, sensor-guided emergency ventilation device designed to help anyone deliver air fast in a crisis.

morphood - Hear from the people transforming health, one meal at a time. A new era of culinary wellness. morphood is more than a recipe app, it's your AI-powered partner in personalized nutrition.

Health Prevent360 - Your health, Your data. Your control. Insight-driven protection and trusted outcomes. Live longer, and healthier, with purpose.

Investor Panelists:

Mark Elenowitz, Managing Director at Digital Offering, ?Chief Executive Officer at Tripoint Capital Advisors and Director of Long Island Capital Alliance

Kristin King-Jankiewicz, Head of Group Management, Boston Harbor Angels, Active Angel Investor

Dr. Timothy Martens, Co-Founder of Vaark Ventures, Surgical Director at Northwell Health

Keynote Speakers and Moderators:

Dr. Timothy Martens, Co-Founder of Vaark Ventures, Surgical Director at Northwell Health

Paul Trapani, President LISTnet, Co-Founder PassTech Development and Director of Long Island Capital Alliance

This event is made possible thanks to the support of our Platinum Sponsors: CBIZ, Carter DeLuca, UHY Advisors, Kaufman McGowan PLLC, and Falcon Rappaport & Berkman PLLC.

Event Details:

Date: Friday, September 26, 2025

Time: 8:00 AM - 11:00 AM

Location: RXR Corporate Center, 68 S. Service Road, Melville, NY 11747

To register or learn more, visit: https://www.licapital.org/event-6176718

About Long Island Capital Alliance

Since 1984, the Long Island Capital Alliance ( www.licapital.org ), formerly known as Long Island Venture Group, has been promoting business growth on Long Island. LICA seeks to create a productive and business-friendly environment that will afford area businesses access to the resources necessary to compete successfully in today's markets. LICA serves as a focal point for the exchange of ideas among new and existing business enterprises, successful entrepreneurs, investors, and service providers. Through quarterly capital forums and special meetings, LICA brings together members of the region's business community and has been recognized as the place to turn to when small businesses need equity, debt, or other financing, or for investors to find an attractive investment opportunity.

LICA's mission is to encourage economic development on Long Island by facilitating capital formation for a broad range of companies in various industries, from early stage to mature, middle market, closely held and publicly-traded businesses. LICA accomplishes this primarily through education, networking, quarterly capital forums, periodic special educational meetings, and alliances with other regional organizations. LICA brings together members of the region's business community and serves as the finance arm for significant local business and organizations.

The work of LICA in assisting dozens of local companies in raising over $150 million and providing business formation consultation would not be possible without the support of its sponsors. A total of 14 sponsors provide LICA, a non-profit organization, with financial contributions and in-kind services.

Our sponsors contribute significant time and effort to the success of LICA. Please support them!?For more information on LICA sponsors and next events, please contact LICA today or register online at www.licapital.org.

