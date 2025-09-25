American Nortel Communications, Inc. Issues Progress Report Highlighting Expansive Growth, Strategic Partnerships, and Rapid Market Momentum

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / September 25, 2025 / American Nortel Communications, Inc. (OTCID:ARTM) ("American Nortel" or the "Company") today released a progress report highlighting its rapid expansion in e-commerce, its strengthened international marketing partnerships, and the continued broadening of its product offerings through platforms such as Roposo.

Over the past quarter, the Company has achieved substantial sales growth fueled by its ability to offer an expansive range of consumer products, competitive pricing, and quick delivery capabilities. The growth momentum continues to underscore American Nortel's strategy of leveraging trusted marketplaces and developing its own advanced platforms.

"Our focus has been on building a platform that scales efficiently while delivering value to customers and shareholders alike," said Christine Bieri, CTO of American Nortel Communications, Inc. "We are proud of the progress made in expanding our product lines, streamlining delivery, and accelerating technology integration. The foundation we have built positions us for even stronger sales in the future."

As part of its international growth initiatives, American Nortel has retained Sharma Meta, a highly dedicated marketing firm in India. Sharma Meta distinguishes itself by providing immediate feedback, daily communication, and hands-on support. This close collaboration ensures that American Nortel's global brand-building and customer acquisition strategies remain agile, responsive, and results-driven.

A core driver of the Company's progress has been its collaboration with Roposo, an e-commerce supplier with extensive product lines and categories. American Nortel has been able to expand its catalog rapidly, offering customers greater choice, convenience, price and dependable delivery timelines.

About American Nortel Communications, Inc. - American Nortel Communications, Inc. (OTC: ARTM) is a forward-looking communications and e-commerce company focused on innovative technologies, global partnerships, and delivering value through diverse product lines. With a commitment to growth, innovation, and customer satisfaction, the Company continues to expand its presence across key markets worldwide.

Safe Harbor Clause

This news release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are based upon our current expectations and speak only as of the date hereof. Our actual results may differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations in such statements to be reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct.

CONTACT:

Bill Williams

214-534-2615

bwilliams@americannortel.com

SOURCE: American Nortel Communications, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/telecommunications/american-nortel-communications-inc.-issues-progress-report-highlighting-expansiv-1077383