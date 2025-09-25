Handi Quilter Names Zach Decker as Chief Executive Officer

Former KT Tape Senior Executive brings proven expertise in brand building, innovation, and consumer engagement

NORTH SALT LAKE, UTAH / ACCESS Newswire / September 25, 2025 / Handi Quilter, an international leader in long-arm and mid-arm quilting machines, systems, and accessories, today announced that its board of directors has appointed Zach Decker as Chief Executive Officer, following a national executive search. Decker succeeds Mark Hyland, who is retiring after 20 years as CEO.

"Zach is not only an accomplished brand builder but also a leader who truly understands passionate consumer communities," said John S. Castle, President and CEO of Branford Castle Partners and Chairman of the Board of Handi Quilter. "As Chief Marketing Officer at KT Tape, he helped broaden the brand beyond elite and Olympic athletes to reach everyday people pursuing their physical goals. That ability to expand relevance and inspire confidence aligns perfectly with Handi Quilter's mission to support quilters worldwide with innovation, education, and community."

As a Senior Executive at KT Tape, Decker led brand strategy, product innovation, and omni-channel marketing, contributing to the company's successful transaction in 2025 and helping KT Tape evolve from a brand primarily associated with serious athletes to one embraced by active people at every level. Earlier in his career, Decker held marketing roles with Kraft Foods, The Hershey Company, and Cricut, reinforcing his belief that creativity and making-whether crafting or quilting-should be accessible to everyone.

A graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy and a former Naval officer, Decker credits his service with shaping a disciplined, mission-driven leadership approach. He also holds an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

"Handi Quilter has a proud history of serving quilters around the globe with products designed by quilters, for quilters," said Decker. "I'm excited to build on that legacy by championing meaningful innovation and sharpening how we communicate-so more people feel invited, confident, and inspired to quilt."

Handi Quilter extends its deep appreciation to Mark Hyland for two decades of leadership that helped establish the brand's global position in quilting.

About Handi Quilter

Founded in 1999 by Laurel Barrus, Handi Quilter is a globally recognized brand in quilting machinery and accessories, dedicated to innovation, quality, education, and community support. Headquartered in North Salt Lake, Utah, Handi Quilter serves quilters through a worldwide network of retailers, educators, and programs. Designed by quilters, for quilters®. Learn more at https://www.handiquilter.com.

About Branford Castle Partners

Branford Castle Partners is a leading private equity firm based in New York City, focused on investments in small- to mid-sized businesses. Learn more at https://www.branfordcastle.com.

